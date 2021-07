The number of prescriptions for a powerful sedative that can kill the frail doubled at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, raising fears it was used to control elderly residents in stretched care homes - or even to hasten their deaths.Official figures show out-of-hospital prescribing of the drug midazolam increased by more than 100 per cent in April compared to previous months.The claims are unverified and were last night vigorously disputed by the Association for Palliative Medicine, which said that there were good reasons for the increase. Over the past five years, about 15,000 prescriptions for midazolam to be used outside of hospital have been written each month in England. In April, 38,582 prescriptions were made - more than twice the February figure.'Certainly there have been more [unavoidable] deaths because of Covid-19,' he claimed. 'But to me this flow-chart encouraged use of end-of-life sedation with midazolam - effectively resulting in euthanasia pathways.'But Dr Amy Proffitt, of the Association for Palliative Medicine, said: 'I absolutely do not believe that there have been cases of euthanasia in care homes related to Covid-19.'She said a rise in the use of midazolam was to be expected because the drug would have been an obvious choice to give to those with problems breathing, a symptom of coronavirus.'I can understand why people are raising concerns, but when prescribed and used appropriately, midazolam will not hasten or prolong someone's death - it will just give comfort,' she added.