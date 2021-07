© CBSPhilly



Multiple tweets indicate a powerful tornado has demolished buildings in the Bensalem Township, a township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that borders the northeast section of Philadelphia. Alertpage Inc. reports a GMC dealership has experienced a "major collapse."The real-time public safety news Twitter handle says, "major damage throughout the area [Bensalem] - damage to multiple dwellings & reports of trees down."The area was under a tornado warning when a "confirmed" tornado ripped through the township.Acar dealership appears to have collapsed.Here's a video of more damage to commercial buildings. There are reports of people "screaming underneath the debris."From inside the car dealership.More views of the damage and storm.