NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Thursday requested the support of 300 Australian Defence Force personnel to assist with their COVID-19 compliance operation.The New South Wales Police Force has requested the support of 300 Australian Defence Force personnel to assist with their compliance operation during Greater Sydney's lockdown.The formal request was made public hours after NSW Police were handed greater powers by the state government to crackdown on residents not complying with COVID-19 rules."With an increase in enforcement activity over the coming week, I have now made a formal request to the Prime Minister for ADF personnel to assist with that operation," Mr Fuller said.He said ADF personnel had been crucial in supporting the efforts of NSW Police during the pandemic."The assistance of the ADF has been essential over the past 18 months - particularly during last year's border operation, the ongoing hotel quarantine operation and the assistance provided with logistics support in the Police Operations Centre," he said.Mr Elliott supported the request for assistance.Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell said bringing in the ADF was an "obvious step" to ensure residents are complying with public health orders, as Greater Sydney enters its second month of lockdown."My understanding is they'll be used throughout the metropolitan Sydney area and particularly in the eight local government areas of most concern which have the tighter rules now," he said."This has all happened pretty quickly although we've been foreshadowing it for days. After a while, with some of these things, there's only one way governments can go and we see that there will be increase in compliance from police.NSW reported a horror 239 cases on Thursday - a record number since the Delta outbreak began - as people have continued to flout lockdown rules.Police now have the power to shut down businesses, construction sites and public premises where there is a risk to public health.The penalty for not wearing a face mask where required will be increased from $200 to $500."The powers particularly will focus on those people who are not doing the right thing. The power for me to close premises and public places will focus on the businesses who are doing the wrong thing," Mr Fuller said.