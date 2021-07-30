The New South Wales Police Force has requested the support of 300 Australian Defence Force personnel to assist with their compliance operation during Greater Sydney's lockdown.
The formal request was made public hours after NSW Police were handed greater powers by the state government to crackdown on residents not complying with COVID-19 rules.
A joint-statement released by the NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott noted officers would be "significantly expanding its enforcement activities in Sydney" and the ADF personnel were needed to boost the operational footprint of police.
"With an increase in enforcement activity over the coming week, I have now made a formal request to the Prime Minister for ADF personnel to assist with that operation," Mr Fuller said.
He said ADF personnel had been crucial in supporting the efforts of NSW Police during the pandemic.
"The assistance of the ADF has been essential over the past 18 months - particularly during last year's border operation, the ongoing hotel quarantine operation and the assistance provided with logistics support in the Police Operations Centre," he said.
Mr Elliott supported the request for assistance.
"As I have said previously, support from the army will add another line of defence to the NSW government's crackdown on COVID-19 compliance," he said.
"This will be a functional, effective and dynamic team to fight this pandemic."
Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell said bringing in the ADF was an "obvious step" to ensure residents are complying with public health orders, as Greater Sydney enters its second month of lockdown.
"My understanding is they'll be used throughout the metropolitan Sydney area and particularly in the eight local government areas of most concern which have the tighter rules now," he said.
"This has all happened pretty quickly although we've been foreshadowing it for days. After a while, with some of these things, there's only one way governments can go and we see that there will be increase in compliance from police.
"It seems a rather obvious step when you've got thousands of close contacts isolating - they need to be checked on."
Comment: Is that a typo? Did he mean "ominous step"?
NSW reported a horror 239 cases on Thursday - a record number since the Delta outbreak began - as people have continued to flout lockdown rules.
Crime Stoppers received more than 15,000 calls and reports providing information following last weekend's illegal protest.
"Police made it clear from the start they want to educate - not fine - members of the community but the 15,000 calls to Crime Stoppers is a clear message to the Government that the community expects action," Mr Elliott told reporters.
"The time for warnings is over. I know 99 per cent of the population are furious with the minority who continue to disregard the health orders and put the safety and livelihoods of families at risk."
Comment: Something tells us that percentage is not accurate.
Police now have the power to shut down businesses, construction sites and public premises where there is a risk to public health.
The penalty for not wearing a face mask where required will be increased from $200 to $500.
"The powers particularly will focus on those people who are not doing the right thing. The power for me to close premises and public places will focus on the businesses who are doing the wrong thing," Mr Fuller said.
with the Southern hemisphere prevailing over the northern in most war/disaster modeling.
New Zealand and Australia.
Coincidence that these countries have the most overbearing approach to Covid?
What is the average age and state of health of the owners of these bunkers?
A factor?
There are reasons behind the reasons for the growing police/military takeover of civilian life
in these countries.
Fear is the real viral pandemic.