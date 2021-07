In 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden was photographed fondling the right nipple of Piacesi, the daughter of Montana Senator Steve Daines' sister Christine and her husband Rob Piacesi, during a senatorial swearing-in ceremony.C-SPAN.org used to have the original footage, but it was pulled down after Democrats and major media sites warned viewers not to believe their own eyes.She was the 8-year-old (now 14) who Joe Biden allegedly molested on stage, according to Maria's testimony.An internet sleuth found her Tik Tok profile and asked her about the "incident".Screen captures of conversation with Maria:Yet outrage culture cares nothing about her even though the incident was recording on national television. Remember all the screaming we heard over the past 4 years about "believing all women?"Remind me what "International Women's Day" is for again.C-SPAN footage showing Joe Biden touching young girls was flagged and removed by Twitter for violating its "Child Sexual Exploitation Policy." Summit News reported the issue arose after Texan progressive activist Johnny Graz asserted Biden should be investigated for sexual assault.Twitter user Jake Koenig, seeking to support Graz's argument, posted C-SPAN footage of Biden interacting with young girls at their parents' congressional swear-in ceremonies in 2015.Critics have pointed out Biden touched the young girls in sensitive areas and sometimes whispered into their ears.When Koenig posted the footage on Twitter, Summit News reported, his account was locked until he agreed to delete it."I tried to respond with a video of evidence on how Biden interacts with women and little girls but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation hahahahahahhaha. Guess twitter agrees with @jvgraz," he tweeted.Twitter flagged it as "prohibited content that "violates [its] Child Sexual Exploitation Policy."