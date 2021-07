© Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein



"Look, this whole noisy, identity left is 15% of the Democratic Party. Yet, we pay such a terrible political price for a slightly more than fringe element of our party..."

"The overwhelming number of Democrats, the most important constituents in our party, are Blacks and suburban women — they're not into this, all right? And again, we're seeing it time and time again. We're letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can't do that.



"People are way more interested in their lives and how to improve them than they are in somebody else's pronoun or something."

"when President Clinton took office, up until the third year of the Trump administration, crime and violent crime in this country had gone down precipitously."

"The only thing that changed was the Trump presidency, who was a lawless president, who promoted lawlessness."

"I think these people are all kind of nice people. I think they're very naive, and they're all into language and identity. And that's all right. They're not storming the Capitol. But they're not winning elections."

has told Democrats to disassociate themselves from the radical left-wing fringe of their party if they want to continue winning elections.In the presidential debates against Donald Trump, then-Democrat candidate Joe Biden, in an effort to prove he was a predictable moderate who would not be manipulated by the radical left-wing progressives in his party, remarked In fact, he may as well have said something equally preposterous, like, "Read my lips, no new taxes!"Despite early pledges that he would keep the left-wing impulses of the Democratic Party in check,to stop the weird social justice movement that has swept the nation like a pandemic. Yet as James Carville has warned - and not for the first time - unless Biden tames these 'woke' social experiments, the Democrats will continue to alienate their political base.Carville said in an interview on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time:Carville, who rose to national fame for organizing Bill Clinton's successful 1993 presidential campaign, continued:Carville is too politically astute to mention the offending Democrat radicals by name, but he is referring to the four freshmen House members who became popularly known as 'The Squad' following their victories in the 2018 elections. The femmes fatales of the progressive movement are:What is so baffling and even suspicious about the rise of these four women of color and their 'un-American' brand of politics. Especially in the case of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the photogenic former bartender who rose to celebrity status for the singular achievement of ... drumroll, please! ... defeating a fellow Democrat for a seat in the US House of Representatives. And that's really about it.In fact, the only standout features of 'AOC,' as she has been affectionately dubbed by the fawning media, are her youth - at the age of 29, she became the youngest woman to be elected to Congress - and her membership in the Democratic Socialists of America.Perhaps those 'accomplishments' might be worthy of a Sunday newspaper feature, but they are hardly the credentials necessary for radically revamping the internal principles of the Democratic Party, much to the chagrin of Nancy Pelosi and other veterans (at this point, I will spare the reader the abundance of 'conspiracy theories' that Cortez's rise to celebrity status got a boost by George Soros, the philanthropist whose support of radical progressives is no secret).Carville correctly observed that themovement, for example, the political brainchild of social justice groups liketogether with the rise ofwho are tasked with making sure no person is ever victimized by being 'misgendered,'At the same time, parents/voters are at wit's end as the reality of what their children are being taught inside of the public school system is coming to light.From the earliest age, students are being introduced to thewith public libraries joining in the action with totally deranged 'Drag Queen Story Hour' events . On top of this perverse sex-drenched curriculum, students are also being subjected to yet another unproven ideology known aswhich, in a nutshell, says that all white people, thanks in part to their inborn sense of 'privilege,' are racist.This month, thethe nation's largest teachers' union, voted to support the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT), which teaches that America is plagued by 'systemic racism.'So, what are the chances that Joe Biden, 78, will have the temerity and vitality to bring the fanatic young radicals inside of his party to heel? At this point in the game, with woke ideology deeply entrenched in all four corners of the country - even inside the ranks of the military -Strangely, however, the political strategist tended to address the problems now facing the Party as one simply related to public perception and communication. The Democratic Party, he said, just has to be "more effective and more determined in our communications." In other words, perhaps if the Democrats and their supportive media stop giving so much attention to the woke movement, people will just stop obsessing over it.When the conversation shifted to crime in the United States,nervously wondered about the Democrats' record for "keeping [criminals] on the street, even when they do bad things."Here, the wily strategist displayed the deceitful duplicity that helped solidify his reputation as a formidable campaign adviser. Without ever mentioning Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the violence that consumed huge swaths of urban areas in the wake of George Floyd's death, Carville noted thatSo what was responsible for the huge uptick of violence in 2020? Carville said with a straight face:to punish the mob as it looted and burned its way across America, Carville didn't waste an opportunity slamming the "loony insurrectionists" who stormed the Capitol on January 6. Speaking about the progressives inside of the Democratic Party, he said:In other words, 'we Democrats may have our faults, but we'd never be crazy enough to storm the Capitol building.'So now it looks as though theFirstly, ditch woke theory and cancel culture, which are totally foreign concepts to the majority of most Americans. Or continue with business as usual, pushing woke insanity on every corner of the country, but try to 'communicate' a more agreeable message. All things considered, I'm guessing the Democrats will go with the latter option, even though it will spell the destruction of the country as we know it.