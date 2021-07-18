FACT: Covid-19 has a median IFR (Infection Fatality Rate) of 0.26% or less.

FACT: Covid infections and deaths started collapsing LONG before the vaccines were widespread.

ut this is a lie.

FACT: At least 81% of people who have had covid are unlikely to be reinfected.

FACT: The mRNA vaccines have NO long term testing data supporting them or proving their safety.

FACT: Multiple vaccine experts are warning about potentially dangerous autoimmune disorders and infertility caused by experimental mRNA vaccines, including the doctor that helped invent mRNA technology.

And in medical science the rule is to err on the side of caution, not take reckless risks over a virus that is a non-threat to 99.7% of the population.

Biden's "Vaccine Strike Teams"

