On July 16, a powerful 'halo CME' escaped from the farside of the sun — the third such explosion in the last three days.
Imagine an explosion on the farside of the sun so powerful, we could feel it here on Earth, writes Dr Tony Philips over at spaceweather.com. Well, it just happened — for the third time in as many days.
The debris emerged in a circular cloud known as a 'halo CME':
When space weather forecasters saw the first explosion (from July 13/14), there was a moment of dread — the ejection appeared to be heading directly toward Earth; however, data from NASA's STEREO-A spacecraft indicated otherwise — the CME was a farside event, and was, thankfully, travelling directly away from us:
Now for the interesting part, continues Dr Phillips...
Although the explosion occurred on the farside, separated from Earth by the massive body of the sun, it still peppered our planet with high-energy particles.
The Energetic and Relativistic Nuclei and Electron (ERNE) detector onboard SOHO recorded a surge in radiation not long after that first CME appeared:
Rami Vainio, a professor of space physics at the University of Turku (Finland), who works with ERNE data, speculates that the lift-off of the CME may have created a global shock wave on the farside of the sun.
Particles spilling over the edge might have spiraled toward our planet:
These are the most energetic protons ERNE can detect, explains Dr Phillips. An uptick in green after the CME indicates unusually "hard" radiation-the kind accelerated in the leading edge of a fast-moving CME.
The source of the blast is thought to have been the same sunspot (AR2838) that produced the first X-flare of Solar Cycle 25 on July 3. That sunspot is currently transiting the farside of the sun approximately where the CME came from. Within the next week, AR2838 is expected to return to face earth-and then, maybe, the real fun begins.
The implications of an x-flare being fired directly at our planet are concerning, to say the least.
