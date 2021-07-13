© Mainichi/Hiroaki Homma



The body of a person believed to have been attacked by a brown bear was found along a forest road in the town of Takinoue, Hokkaido, on July 12, police said.Hokkaido Prefectural Police's Monbetsu Police Station is trying to identify the individual and the cause of their death. The gender of the body was not immediately known.According to the police station, an employee of the district forest office called police at around 2:30 p.m. on July 12, saying, "Someone has collapsed."