Idaho meteor fireball
© YouTube/AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 31 reports about a meteor fireball (event 3638-2021) seen over ID, MT, OR, UT, WA and WY on Sunday, July 4th 2021 around 04:45 UT.

This video was uploaded to the AMS website.

Credit: Korri Anderson.


Another impressive meteor fireball was recorded over Eagle, Idaho several hours earlier.

Credit: Jordan Ragsdale.