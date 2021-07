The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 31 reports about a meteor fireball (event 3638-2021 ) seen over ID, MT, OR, UT, WA and WY on Sunday, July 4th 2021 around 04:45 UT.This video was uploaded to the AMS website.Credit: Korri Anderson.Another impressive meteor fireball was recorded over Eagle, Idaho several hours earlier.Credit: Jordan Ragsdale.