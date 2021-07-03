Comment: There is no corona pandemic, at least not in the sense of what that word used to mean. In 2009 the WHO changed their definition in order to create an artificial panic and sell billions of doses of untested flu vaccines, ruining at least 1300 young lives. They have done the same in 2020 with the Coronavirus but on a much larger scale.
One of the country's top boffins, Moussa Khaitov, Director of the Institute of Immunology at the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, said on Friday that scientists have been baffled by reports that allergy sufferers seemed to be less at risk from Covid-19.
In an interview with RIA Novosti, the researcher said that:
"we are now one and a half years into the pandemic and there has been evidence from the very start that patients with allergies are less likely to become infected with coronavirus."He added that even those with allergic bronchial asthma, which causes sufferers' lungs to tighten in the presence of triggers like dust, cat hair and pollen, don't seem to be affected particularly worse than anyone else.
Citing international research to support the claim, Khaitov said that:
"it's still difficult to say what's behind this - there are lots of theories being put forward, but they still need to be proven."However, the academic has previously said that allergy sufferers should still get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as they are able to.
At the same time, though, there are concerns that those with respiratory allergies could be unable to distinguish between their normal symptoms and those of a coronavirus infection. British charity Anaphylaxis UK has launched a Q&A for those who are concerned about their risk, and urged those with a continuous cough or a temperature - which are not symptoms of hay fever - to get tested for Covid-19.
Comment: It is obvious that they want to brainwash people with allergies to take the jab, despite this information. According to them all these vaccines are perfectly safe. But we don't yet know what the cost of this unprecedented vaccine program will be. Even aside from the known dangers, we have no clue what the longterm ones might be.
As for allergies, according to other papers, countries that had lower numbers of vaccinations had fewer food allergies than the countries with higher numbers of vaccinations. People with allergies, in general, know very well to distinguish between their allergy symptoms and any other infection such as Covid.
See also: