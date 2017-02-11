It is estimated that up to 15 million US citizens are currently suffering from food allergies. In 2013, a paper published on the CDC website stated that between 1997 and 2011, the prevalence of food and skin allergies increased in children under age of 18. This is extremely worrying, as according to the Food Allergy Research & Education website, a food allergy sends someone to the emergency department every three minutes, which, according to them, amounts to approximately 200,000 visits to the ER every year.
The NIAID Recommend the MMR to Children with Egg Allergies
In 2010, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) published a paper titled Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Food Allergy in the United States. The paper described how the NIAID had joined forces with 30 professional organizations, federal agencies and patient advocacy groups to set guidelines for the management and safety of patients suffering from food allergies.
One of the sections highlighted was a section titled Vaccinations in Patients with Egg Allergies.' The authors wrote:
"In Summary: Patients who have generated IgE antibodies to an allergen are at risk for anaphylaxis with systemic exposure to that allergen. Thus, patients who have IgE-mediated egg allergy are at risk for anaphylaxis if injected with vaccines containing egg 17 protein." (own emphasis)They continued:
"More detailed information about specific egg-containing vaccines (measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR], MMR with varicella [MMRV], influenza, yellow fever, and rabies) is provided in ... the Guidelines.However, despite stating that patients who have an allergy to eggs are at risk of anaphylaxis if they receive a vaccine containing the egg 17 protein, it appears that they are recommending the vaccine anyway.
The EP recognizes that changes in these recommendations may occur in the future as there is an increased understanding of the risk factors for allergic reactions and as vaccine manufacturing processes improve and decrease the final egg protein content of vaccines. For the most current recommendations, health care professionals should refer to the Web sites of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP)
I say this, because in section 5.1.11.1 they stated:
"Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella VaccineWhat I found interesting was the fact that the NIAID did not apply the same guidelines to any of the other vaccinations listed.
Guideline 31: The EP recognizes the varying consensus recommendations of the different organizations on this particular vaccine and recommends that children with egg allergy, even those with a history of severe reactions, receive vaccines for MMR and MMRV. The safety of this practice has been recognized by ACIP and AAP and is noted in the approved product prescribing information for these vaccines." (own emphasis)
In fact, their recommendations for the flu vaccine clearly stated:
"In Summary: The EP concludes that insufficient evidence exists to recommend administering influenza vaccine, either inactivated or live-attenuated, to patients with a history of severe reactions to egg proteins. Severe reactions include a history of hives, angioedema, allergic asthma, or systemic anaphylaxis to egg proteins (or chicken proteins). Less severe or local manifestations of allergy to egg or feathers are not contraindications. However, the EP notes that egg allergy is relatively common among the very patients who would highly benefit from influenza vaccination. Such patients include children and young adults (from 6 months to 18 years old for seasonal influenza, and from 6 months to 24 years old for H1N1 influenza) and all patients with asthma. It should be noted that live-attenuated vaccine is not licensed for use in patients with asthma." (own emphasis)They continued:
"Although ACIP and AAP, and also the vaccine manufacturers, do not recommend influenza vaccination in patients who are allergic to egg, several publications have described different approaches to giving the influenza vaccine to patients with severe allergic reactions to egg. These approaches, which depend on the ovalbumin content and the results of SPTs or intradermal tests with the vaccine, include a single dose of vaccine, two doses of vaccine, or multiple doses. However, the evidence supporting these approaches is limited by the small numbers of patients included in each study. Moreover, data indicate that, although the vaccines are relatively safe, there remains some, albeit low, risk of systemic reactions. Also, negative SPT results do not accurately predict safety of vaccination, in that 5 percent of patients with negative SPTs had systemic reactions to vaccination." (own emphasis)With these recommendations in mind, we need to ask ourselves how many of our doctors are fully aware of any of these guidelines? If they are aware of this information, why are so many doctors not adhering to them?
Another concern is the fact that many governments are mandating vaccination. If they succeed, then this mandate may allow pharmacists and school nurses to vaccinate our children without having their full medical history. If they are also unaware of these guidelines, then this lack of knowledge could potentially put hundreds of thousands of children at risk.
The Opposite Advice Given by the CDC
What is even more worrying is the possibility that the CDC appears to be completely unaware of the NIAID guidelines, because they have given the following advice to patients regarding the flu vaccine in their guidelines:
"Flu vaccines are among the safest medical products in use. Hundreds of millions of Americans have safely received flu vaccines over the past 50 years, and there has been extensive research supporting the safety of flu vaccines."Furthermore, the advice that they give to patients with an allergy to eggs is the polar opposite to the advice given in the NIAID guidelines.
This is because, according to the CDC:
"The recommendations for vaccination of people with egg allergies have changed for 2016-2017.How can the flu vaccine be dangerous to those suffering from an allergy to eggs in 2010 and not dangerous in 2016?
People with egg allergies can receive any licensed, recommended age-appropriate influenza vaccine and no longer have to be monitored for 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. People who have severe egg allergies should be vaccinated in a medical setting and be supervised by a health care provider who is able to recognize and manage severe allergic conditions."
The Difference Between a Food Allergy and a Food Intolerance
A food allergy usually happens rapidly, within a few minutes of eating a particular food substance. The reaction is often very severe and in some cases can cause the sufferer to die.
Food intolerance is very different. A person is classified as having food intolerance if they are hypersensitive to a particular food substance. The onset of the symptoms is a lot slower and less severe than those of an allergy and the sufferer can usually tolerate a reasonable amount of the offending food before the reaction occurs.
Do Vaccinations Cause Food Allergies or Vice Versa?
Community contributor Barbara Feick Gregory is a woman who is unafraid of speaking out. To ascertain whether or not vaccinations were responsible for the massive increase in food allergies, she decided to compile a major study of Internet resources, patents, medical studies, allergy sites, allergy discussions, vaccination information sites (both pro and con), animal studies, veterinary websites, vaccine package inserts, etc., and explain what correlations she had discovered.
When she began researching the subject of peanut allergies, she discovered that in 1960, when children were receiving as few as two vaccinations peanut allergies were extremely rare. However, by 1997, the number of young children suffering from peanut allergies in the US had risen to 1 in 250. By 2002, this number had doubled to 1 in 125.
Shocked by what she had discovered, Ms. Gregory began to study each country in turn. She wrote, "Food allergies have become a major problem in industrialized countries," and shared the following statistics from countries around the world:
Ms. Gregory discovered that the countries which had the lower numbers of vaccinations had fewer food allergies than the countries with higher numbers of vaccinations.
- "Australia: "1 in 20 Australian children suffers from a potentially fatal food allergy..."
- Canada: "...nearly 6 % of children suffer from food allergies......the Anaphylaxis Canada's Summer 2001 newsletter states that "approximately 4% of children and 2% of adults have developed a potentially lethal allergy to food."
- France: 4 to 8.5% of preschool children have food allergies
- Greece: 6% -8% of infants and young children have food allergies
- Italy: "An estimated 6 to 8% of the Italian population has food allergies.
- Japan: "about 10% of Japan's population suffers from food allergies
- Malaysia: "about 30% of young children are likely to develop allergic disorders in the first five years of life
- Netherlands: about 4.8% of the population has food allergies
- South Africa: up to 6% of young children have food allergies
- Sweden: approximately 10% of children have food allergies
- USA: 6 to 8 percent of children 4 years of age or under have food allergies
- UK: 5-7% of infants have food allergies." (sic)
After completing her study, she came to the following conclusions:
"Vaccines are the main cause of food allergies. The first allergy in children is casein (milk) allergy due to the casein and aluminum adjuvant in the DTaP - Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough) shot which is often given at 2-3 months of age. Since all babies are fed milk in some form immediately, this is the first allergy to be recognized. The next allergy to usually show up at about 3 months of age is soy allergy due to the soy peptone broth and aluminum adjuvant in the Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine given at approximately 2 months of age. Since soy formula is frequently fed to infants, this allergy also shows up early. Peanut and nut allergies have shown up as early as 6 months of age in children. Peanut oil is a common trade secret ingredient in vaccine adjuvants. Some manufacturers rely more predominantly on other oils in the vaccines - sesame oil in the vaccines used in Israel and parts of Europe or fish oil which is used in the Scandinavian countries. At 6 months of age, children can have had as many as 16 vaccinations several of which can contain mixed oils in the vaccine adjuvant. Many different food oils can be used in the vaccine adjuvant and even more foods used in the culture medium. These ingredients do not have to appear on the package insert because they are considered "inactive" and are a protected trade secret. Most physicians do not know that all of the ingredients do not appear on the package insert. Vaccines are not identical from batch to batch or even from dose to dose. The food protein remaining from the oils in the adjuvant or the culture medium varies which is why all the children getting vaccinated from a particular batch of vaccine may not all get the same food allergies."Her study is certainly very interesting and extremely well researched, but is she correct?
More Evidence Comes to Light
In 2015, researcher Vinu Arumugham published a paper titled Evidence that Food Proteins in Vaccines Cause the Development of Food Allergies and Its Implications for Vaccine Policy. He stated that:
"Nobel Laureate Charles Richet demonstrated over a hundred years ago that injecting a protein into animals or humans causes immune system sensitization to that protein. Subsequent exposure to the protein can result in allergic reactions or anaphylaxis."Despite the fact that this has information has been known and documented for over a hundred years, many of today's vaccinations include a variety of food and animal proteins. According to his research, there are currently no specifications for limiting the allergen content in vaccinations approved for use today.
This practice puts children at a huge risk of having an allergic reaction because if there are no agencies regulating the number of allergens that a go into a vaccination, pharmaceutical companies are free to do whatever they like.
Arumugham stated that:
"Pertussis toxin and aluminum compounds act as adjuvants. These adjuvants are known to bias for IgE synthesis. Injecting food proteins along with these adjuvants increases the immunogenicity of the food proteins that are present in the vaccines. With up to five shots administered simultaneously, numerous food proteins and adjuvants get injected at one time. This increases the probability of sensitization."He continued:
"Numerous studies have demonstrated that food proteins contained in vaccines/injections induce food allergy. The IOM's (Institute of Medicine) authoritative report has concluded the same. Allergen quantities in vaccines are unregulated. Today kids are more atopic. C-section births bias the newborn's immune system towards IgE synthesis due to sub-optimal gut microbiome. C-section birth rates have gone up 50% in the last few decades. The vaccine schedule has increased the number of vaccine shots to 30-40 and up to five vaccines are simultaneously administered to children. Vaccines also contain adjuvants such as aluminum compounds and pertussis toxin that bias towards IgE synthesis. Given these conditions, the predictable and observed outcome is a food allergy epidemic."He concluded that:
"Meanwhile, urgent action is needed to limit the problem. Unlike anaphylaxis, food allergies caused by vaccines may only be diagnosed weeks or months after vaccination.I believe that he is absolutely correct, because if doctors do not know that vaccinations can cause an allergic reaction, then they are unlikely to make the connection.
If doctors are not informed of a possible link between vaccines and food allergies, either by vaccine package inserts or by peer reviewed published papers, how are they going to make the connection and report the event to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)? This makes VAERS ineffective to study this problem."
What Animal and Food Proteins do Vaccinations Contain?
Vaccinations can contain a variety of animal and food proteins. These include ovalbumin, casein, gelatin, and soy. Vaccinations can also contain ingredients such as polysorbate 80 and sorbitol, which according to Arumugham are manufactured using food sources, and include coconut palm, sunflower, tapioca, wheat, corn, vegetable oils, legume oils and nut oils.
For those who are unsure:
- Ovalbumin is the major protein constituent of chicken egg whites.
- Casein is a protein in milk.
- Gelatin is a protein obtained by boiling skin, tendons, ligaments, and/or bones with water.
Claire Dwoskin, of the Dwoskin Family Foundation agreed. She wrote:
"A more subtle and troubling point is that the aluminum adjuvants contained in many vaccines augment the food proteins' immunogenicity (a substance's ability to provoke an immune response). When numerous food proteins and adjuvants get injected in one sitting, as is the case when multiple shots are administered simultaneously, the probability of sensitization greatly increases."Ms. Dwoskin believes that because there are currently no regulations as to the safe level of food proteins or adjuvants being added to vaccinations, this could have a serious effect on the health and safety of children today.
As approximately nine of the CDC's vaccinations contain food and animal proteins, Ms. Dwoskin could be right to be concerned.
Conclusion
Crucial scientific evidence has proven that vaccinations are responsible for children suffering food allergies for more than a century. Despite this evidence being available, Big Pharma and world governments have chosen to ignore the facts in favor of vaccination. The question is, why? Why has this crucial evidence been hidden for so long, potentially putting the lives of millions of vulnerable children at risk?
This ignorance has caused millions of children worldwide to need the use of EpiPens to overcome severe allergic reactions to food substances. (EpiPens are an emergency device used to inject adrenaline to treat the severe allergic reaction anaphylaxis).
It is my firm belief that this information has been covered up and hidden for all these years for financial gain. After all, it is far more beneficial for Big Pharma to have millions of children using EpiPens than for children to be fit and healthy, and it is a recognized fact that Big Pharma and governments work hand in hand.
