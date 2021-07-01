© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Once-beloved comedian Bill Cosby, a perfect representation of America's hypocritical, corrupt, deceptive and destructive culture, is getting out of prison soon, his conviction for a sex offense thrown out on a technicality.Thus far Cosby has served two years in a Pennsylvania prison on his three- to ten-year sentence, but won't be locked up on this particular charge anymore.Cosby, and the legal case against him, seem to me to be a perfect representation of America and its diabolically twisted culture.Cosby's massively successful, curse-free, soft edged stand-up comedy routines of the 1960's led him to be a spokesman for such family-friendly brands as Coke and Jell-O, and to equally clean roles in film and TV, most notably as the creator and voice of the 1970's kid's cartoon Fat Albert, and Cliff, the ugly sweater-wearing patriarch of the Huxtable family on the 1980s smash hit tv series, The Cosby Show.Cosby, who would be the first to tell you he had a Doctorate of Education from the University of Massachusetts, a fact highlighted every week in the credits of The Cosby Show, also wrote books with titles like "Fatherhood," "Love and Marriage" and "Childhood" to further reinforce his persona of being a gentle, loving dad.Cosby is so American he even became the poster boy for the recent hysteria of the #MeToo era, which was emotionally satisfying to many but is now being exposed as having a legally dubious foundation. This is particularly egregious in the Cosby case, considering that it was good old American greed in the form of a payout via a civil suit that derailed the criminal conviction.One can't help but wonder if power broker and pervert Jeffrey Epstein could have avoided dying by "suicide" if his legal troubles would've eventually vanished just like his mysterious black book with the names of all his famous "friends" and "clients" in it.As for Cosby, at 83, he is, like the nation he once so enraptured, decaying and on his last legs. Cosby may never be held accountable for his crimes but, like America, he will never escape the stench of his foul behavior. I suppose the silver lining in this ugly situation is that we won't ever have to watch a self-righteous Bill Cosby Ed.D lecture us on the virtues of being a good father or sell us Jell-O ever again because