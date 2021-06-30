There is a limit to the practical challenge that these strikes pose, as they mainly involve contract workers.... That situation could change, however, if and when they are joined by the oil industry's permanent workforce." -- Peyman Jafari, Princeton University

The Abadan oil refinery in southwestern Iran

Thousands of contract workers in Iran's energy industry have been on strike for more than a week. Share "Tired, desperate and hungry" is how an Iranian contract oil worker described himself and his colleagues who in recent daysThe strikes in Iran's energy industry, whichObservers say they appear to be larger than previous ones in terms of the number of workers protesting and their geographical scope, which includes plants in the southwestern Khuzestan and central Isfahan provinces, as well as the capital, Tehran.They're also different than previous ones, notes Peyman Jafari, a historian on Iran at Princeton University who is writing a book about the country's oil industry."First, they reflect the shift in the Iranian oil industry that was traditionally concentrated around oil wells and refineries mainly in Khuzestan," he told RFE/RL. "In the last two decades, new locations have emerged around gas and petrochemical centers such as Asaluyeh."Secondly, the emergence of these new energy frontiers has been accompanied by the emergence of 'special economic zones' that are in many ways exempt from existing regulations, thus creating precarity and pollution," Jafari said. He added that workers have built on the experience and networks ofContract workers in Iran's oil, gas, and petrochemical industry -- including technicians and tradesmen -- say they are being denied their rights despite working under tough conditions, including in extremely high temperatures and living in unhygienic dormitories.and bemoan being away from their families."It's true that we have tolerated this for a long time, but some of the workers have had enough," an unnamed worker told rouydad24.com, adding that workers are also being crushed by the rising cost of living.Many videos of workers participating in the strikes -- dubbed Campaign 1400 in reference to the current year on the Iranian calendar -- have been posted online. Some are seen walking away from the plants, while others are seen gathering in their workplaces to protest.The strikes in the strategic energy industry highlight the challenges Tehran faces as it negotiates a revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that brought the country some economic relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program.that has also been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and years of state mismanagement.The dire economic situationMany Iranians say they can't afford to buy meat, fruit, or vegetables.Contractors in the energy sector are demanding 120 million rials (about $500) per month to have a decent standard of living amid the soaring prices.Workers in Iran often work seven days a week. The workers have also criticized their securitized work environment andIran has in the past used force against workers demanding better wages, sending some to prison. Yet labor protests have been on the rise in the country in various sectors, including in education and health care.Last week, social media reports suggested that 700 contractors had been fired at the Tehran Oil Refinery.But ShakerThe parliament's Energy Committee held a special meeting over the weekend attended by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh and representatives of intelligence bodies to discuss issues and problems of regular oil employees, Iranian media reported.After the meeting,WATCH: Workers on strike at the Rejal petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in Iran's southwest:But he was vague about the problems of the contractors, saying, "We will pay whatever belongs to them based on the labor law," while adding that "their extrajudicial demands are a different matter.""However, there is a limit to the practical challenge that these strikes pose, as they mainly involve contract workers who are primarily involved in construction work and lack the power to impact the production process in the oil industry," he said.U.S. based journalist Behrang Zandi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the strikesRaisi has yet to offer a concrete plan about how he will deal with the country's mounting economic problems."It's not clear what strategy the government of Raisi will use to respond to the strikes that oil workers have said will continue in [August] until their demands are met," Zandi said.