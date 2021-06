Rep. Don Bacon, along with Reps. Rodney Davis, Tony Gonzalez, David Joyce, Nancy Mace, Maria Elvira Salazar and Van Taylor, introduced a bill Thursday to investigate Antifa's involvement in the explosive riots that took the nation by storm in 2020.Specifically, the legislation would establish the National Commission on Domestic Terrorist Attacks on the United States, an independent bipartisan commission structured similarly to the 9/11 commission."Last year, I watched in horror as the violence and destruction wrought by Antifa drowned out the voices of Americans who were exercising their Constitutional right to peacefully protest and petition their government for change," Joyce said.I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bill and urge the Speaker to allow the House to vote on it."Last year, organized cells of criminals hijacked overwhelmingly peaceful protests and used the legitimate grievances of others as cover to commit horrific acts of violence," Mace said. "They caused billions of dollars in property damage and attacked law enforcement officers and innocent bystanders in cities across the country..."When I served overseas in Iraq," Van Taylor said, "I witnessed the frightening dangers and lawlessness anarchy brings. Such turmoil has no place in modern society and certainly not in America. Antifa's propensity to inflict violence and harm the innocent runs in direct opposition to our strongly held American values. As lawmakers, we have a duty to hold those who commit crimes accountable and I'm proud to support legislation to investigate Antifa's involvement in riots across the nation."