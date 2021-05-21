W. Kamau Bell
Host of CNN's "United Shades of America," W. Kamau Bell, praised far-left extremist group Antifa in his latest segment and said those that are against the violent group are on the same side as Hitler and Mussolini.

"In 2020, many white Americans dealt with complicated feelings about the police for the first time," Bell asserted. "The right-wing saw that, and they [sic] did what they do: They pulled a bait-and-switch, and returned to an old boogeyman: Antifa."

Bell went on to slam conservatives for supporting the police instead of supporting left-wing extremist groups that he implied are fighting for "justice."


"Images of people clad in black fighting in the streets was an easy idea to sell to people who say things like, 'Blue Lives Matter,'" said Bell. "Ain't nobody blue," he added.

Despite Antifa's long history of using fascist tactics to silence their opposition, Bell spewed a popular left-wing talking point echoing that, "Antifa is short for Anti-fascist."

"If you're unsure how you feel about that, picture a table: On one side of the table is Hitler and Mussolini, and on the other side is the popular [children's] performer Raffi."

"Which side of the table you sitting on?" he asked. "I'm with Raffi."

Bell continued the segment by bringing on two members of Antifa from Portland, the most notable and violent Antifa group in the US. However, Bell presented the Antifa members as "charming and sensitive" then acknowledged that Antifa has a history of using violence to further their movement.

"Look, this fighting for democracy and against fascism thing has always been a messy business. And, yes, people get hurt, property gets damaged, and things get confusing," Bell said.

In addition to violent physical encounters, the members of Portland Antifa told Bell that they dox people who they consider to be "violent, racist, disgusting things" while "hoping they get fired, or have to find a new job."