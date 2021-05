Host of CNN's "United Shades of America," W. Kamau Bell, praised far-left extremist group Antifa in his latest segment and said those that are against the violent group are on the same side as Hitler and Mussolini."In 2020, many white Americans dealt with complicated feelings about the police for the first time," Bell asserted. "The right-wing saw that, and they [sic] did what they do: They pulled a bait-and-switch, and returned to an old boogeyman: Antifa.""If you're unsure how you feel about that, picture a table: On one side of the table is Hitler and Mussolini, and on the other side is the popular [children's] performer Raffi.""Which side of the table you sitting on?" he asked. "I'm with Raffi."In addition to violent physical encounters, the members of Portland Antifa told Bell that they dox people who they consider to be "violent, racist, disgusting things" while "hoping they get fired, or have to find a new job."