Othal “O-Zone” Wallace
Daytona Beach Police are offering a whopping $100,000 reward to anyone who can help locate the man who allegedly shot an officer in the head on Wednesday evening.

The wanted man, 29-year-old Othal "O-Zone" Wallace, allegedly shot a police officer, leaving him in critical condition following surgery.

According to a tweet, Wallace marched with the Black Nationalist NFAC Militia in Louisville, Kentucky in September of 2020.


Police said Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California license plate. Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.