The leader of the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC), a Black militia group who have staged armed demonstrations demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, has been charged with allegedly pointing a gun at law enforcement.John Fitzgerald Johnson, 57, also known as The Real Grandmaster Jay, is accused of assaulting federal task force officers in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 4.The task force officers were on the roof of the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building in Louisville keeping watch on Jefferson Square Park where armed protestors were gathering.Prosecutors said none of the officers had drawn their handguns and only one of the officers had a rifle with him, which he did not point at Johnson or the other NFAC members."Here in Kentucky we revere our First and Second Amendment freedoms, not foolishness which puts police and protesters at grave risk," said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman."The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights," added FBI Louisville Division SAC Robert Brown.Johnson, 57, of West Chester, Ohio, was arrested at his home on December 3 and appeared before a federal judge in Louisville on Thursday to face the charge.Johnson announced in August that the NFAC, who first gained national attention for their protest demanding the removal of a Confederate monument in Georgia, would be returning to Kentucky on September 5 to once again call for justice for Taylor.Taylor was shot several times by the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13 after officers had served a no-knock search warrant at her home during a drug investigation. There have been mounting ever since calls for the officers involved to face criminal charges in connection with her death.Former officer Brett Hankison is the only person who has been charged over the shooting. He is accused of three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree after several shots he fired inside Taylor's home traveled through the walls of her neighbors apartment.