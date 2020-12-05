Society's Child
Leader of black militia group, NFAC, accused of pointing gun at police before Breonna Taylor rally
Newsweek
Fri, 04 Dec 2020 04:30 UTC
John Fitzgerald Johnson, 57, also known as The Real Grandmaster Jay, is accused of assaulting federal task force officers in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 4.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson "forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered" with Louisville Metro Police officers, as well as federal officers and the Secret Service, by aiming a rifle at them one day before the NFAC were due to hold a rally to coincide with the Kentucky Derby demanding criminal charges over the shooting of Taylor.
The task force officers were on the roof of the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building in Louisville keeping watch on Jefferson Square Park where armed protestors were gathering.
During their surveillance, some of the officers were blinded by a light, which they later determined to be a flashlight mounted on a AR platform rifle which Johnson allegedly pointed at them.
"All officers advised they were concerned Johnson might intentionally, or even accidentally, discharge a round at them," the criminal complaint said. "All officers recognized that the distance between themselves and Johnson was well within the effective range of an AR platform style rifle."
Prosecutors said none of the officers had drawn their handguns and only one of the officers had a rifle with him, which he did not point at Johnson or the other NFAC members.
"Here in Kentucky we revere our First and Second Amendment freedoms, not foolishness which puts police and protesters at grave risk," said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights," added FBI Louisville Division SAC Robert Brown.
"Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory. Accordingly, we are committed to investigating violent behavior and those who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law."
Johnson, 57, of West Chester, Ohio, was arrested at his home on December 3 and appeared before a federal judge in Louisville on Thursday to face the charge. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Johnson announced in August that the NFAC, who first gained national attention for their protest demanding the removal of a Confederate monument in Georgia, would be returning to Kentucky on September 5 to once again call for justice for Taylor.
Taylor was shot several times by the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13 after officers had served a no-knock search warrant at her home during a drug investigation. There have been mounting ever since calls for the officers involved to face criminal charges in connection with her death.
Former officer Brett Hankison is the only person who has been charged over the shooting. He is accused of three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree after several shots he fired inside Taylor's home traveled through the walls of her neighbors apartment.
