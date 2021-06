© Ca' Foscari University of Venice/Andrea Avezzù

"The practice of reopening and manipulating graves soon after burial, traditionally described — and dismissed — as 'robbing,' is documented at cemeteries from Transylvania to southern England," said a team of Swedish, Austrian, Dutch and German scholars, writing in a paper published in the journal Antiquity on Friday.

"They made a careful selection of possessions to remove, especially taking brooches from women and swords from men, but they left behind lots of valuables, even precious metal objects, including necklace pendants of gold or silver," said lead study author Alison Klevnäs of Stockholm University.

"Results show burials most commonly being reopened within about a generation of interment, and sometimes less," they wrote. "The most frequent time frame for reopening was after soft tissue decay, but before any wooden container had collapsed or become filled with sediment."

"Grave reopening became part of a repertoire of possible engagements with mortuary remains over a wide geographic area, but motivations were probably driven as much by local concerns as by broadly shared understandings of death and its rites," the paper says.

"Swords and brooches are some of the most symbolically laden objects in the graves," Klevnäs told magazine Live Science. "These were given as gifts and passed on as heirlooms; they're objects used to link people, including across generations. They bring stories and memories. So it's likely that they are retrieved for these reasons."

