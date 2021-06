Basketball legend Charles Barkley announced he will be leaving TNT's Inside the NBA after decades of hosting the show and blamed cancel culture for his departure."It's gotten so out of hand right now, I couldn't imagine having to watch myself. You can't even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that," Barkley expressed. He said that he will remain on the show for two more years and that management can "kiss my a-s" when he departs."[I'm] just having fun, talking about sports. I'm trying to hang on for another couple years until I'm 60, and then they can kiss my ass. I'm only working until 60. I've already told them that. We can't even have fun any more. We've had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody's trying to get everybody fired, and it really sucks," Barkley said."They won't even let me talk about San Antonio any more! You know, when I'm always talking about them big ol' women down in San Antonio?" he said, referring to a city he played in where fans would notoriously taunt him.Barkley told the radio hosts that he "didn't call anybody personally fat in San Antonio, I was just joking around. One lady wrote this article, you're gonna let one lady [cancel the joke] - we've been having fun with this for 10, 15 years."Barkley is known for speaking his mind and not holding back when he does so.The NBA legend slamming cancel culture, comes at the same time NBA player and woke activist LeBron James frequently participates in cancel culture through anti-police activism, which Barkley has strongly criticized.During an NBA broadcast last Fall, Barkley said,regarding the idea of defunding the police."I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of across the board. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. I don't think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that," Barkley said.