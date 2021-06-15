Flooding Pomeroon-Supenaam Region, Guyana, June 2021.
© Office of the President of Guyana
The government of Guyana has declared a disaster in the country in response to the flooding that had affected all regions since mid-May 2021.

Meanwhile weeks of flooding continues in neighbouring Suriname, where over 10,000 people have been affected.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali officially declared a disaster on 10 June. In his statement he said a Tropical Wave embedded with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITGZ) resulted in heavy rainfall during May, which was likely to continue until late June and possibly mid-July.

All regions of the country have been affected, in particular regions 2, 5, 6, 7 and 10. The president said a total of 28,228 households were reportedly impacted by the current flood, with water either entering homes, livestock and domestic animals in distress or farmlands inundated resulting in crop damages.



Floods in Guyana, May 2021.
© Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in Guyana
Suriname

Flooding has been affecting neighbouring Surinam since late April. In a report of 15 June 2021, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said all ten districts of the country (Paramaribo, Nickerie, Coronie, Saramacca, Commewijne, Wanica, Para, Marowijne, Sipaliwini, Brokopondo) have reported flooding in most of their communities. Around 10,100 people from 2,020 families have been affected across the country.