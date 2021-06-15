O:H header
You'd have to have been living under a rock to not have heard about the infamous Fauci emails that have been allover the news cycle for the last few weeks. While many in the media refer to them as "leaks", they were actually obtained by BuzzFeed and the Washington Post, as well as the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), who filed freedom of information requests to receive internal government correspondence from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the beginning of the Covid-19 debacle.

What the emails have revealed is what we in the alternative media have been saying since the beginning - Fauci has been talking out of both sides of his mouth, saying one thing in private correspondence while telling the nation, and indeed the world, something entirely different.

Overall, Fauci was told about the credible theory that Covid was leaked from a lab, having telltale signs of being an engineered virus early in the Covid circus, despite vehemently denying the possibility in public and actively worked within his organization to downplay the lab leak theory and promote the evolutionary origin teory. He was also well aware that masks were essentially useless for stopping viral spread.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we delve into this and more. What has been revealed in the Fauci emails?


Running Time: 00:40:46

Download: MP3 — 37.3 MB