© Government of Panamá Oeste



Heavy rain in Panamá has caused floods and landslides in several parts of the country since 12 June 2021.The heavy rain caused rivers to overflow, landslides and flash flooding in urban areas. In 24 hours to 14 June 2021, Panama City recorded 114.5 mm of rain and Pacora in Panamá District recorded 92.5 mm.The National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) reported at least 400 homes have been damaged across Panama, Panamá Oeste and Chiriquí Provinces. Some of the hardest hit areas are Tocumen and Pacora in Panamá District. Flight traffic was suspended at the international airport at Tocumen and flights were diverted to Cartagena, Colombia.SINAPROC reported one person was missing in floods in Cristóbal in the province of Colón as of 13 June 2021.