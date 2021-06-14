Macron's remark echoes that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed Biden on Thursday as "a big breath of fresh air".
Comment: Meanwhile the man on the street as well as 120+ retired US generals are questioning Biden's mental health: 120+ retired US generals sign letter questioning Biden's mental health, 2020 election result, warn of 'tyrannical govt'
Neither Macron nor Johnson drew an explicit parallel between Biden and Trump, though both praised Biden's distinctly cooperative tone and officials said there was relief after Trump at times shocked and bewildered many European allies.
Comment: Considering the current line up of leaders in Europe and the disasters they're wreaking in their respective countries, that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Biden, asked by a reporter if America was back, turned to Macron and gestured with his Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses towards the French president that he should answer that question.
"Yes definitely," Macron said. "It's great to have a U.S. president who's part of the club and very willing to cooperate."
Comment: Indeed, Biden is clearly on board with the Build Back Better bunch.
"What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership," Macron told Biden as they sat on an outdoor terrace with a sweeping view of the turquoise sea behind them.
Biden agreed.
"The United States, I've said before, we're back," Biden said. "Things are going, I think, well, and we're, as we say back in the States, we're on the same page."
Biden added that the United States felt very strongly about the cohesion of the NATO military alliance and expressed support for the European Union - the target of much criticism from Trump during his 2017-2021 presidency.
"I for one think that the European Union is an incredibly strong and vibrant entity, that has a lot to do with the ability of Western Europe not only to handle its economic issues but provide the backbone and support for NATO," Biden said.
Comment: See also: US resumes military aid to Ukraine with payment of $250 million following Pentagon approved 'reforms'