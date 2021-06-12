© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger



Europe's drug regulator on Friday identified another very rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots.The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee said thatto labelling on AstraZeneca's vaccine, known as Vaxzevria., the EMA added.The regulator first began looking into these cases in April and the recommendation adds to, known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)., who had received Vaxzevria, including one death. Three had a history of the condition.More than 78 million Vaxzevria doses have been administered in the European Union, Liechtenstein, Iceland & Norway and Britain.In a statement, AstraZeneca pointed to the extreme rarity of CLS cases, at less than 1 in 10 million vaccinated individuals."We are working actively, in collaboration with regulatory authorities, on risk minimization measures... that includes information to those being vaccinated...information to drive early diagnosis and intervention, and appropriate treatment," the company said.Britain's regulator, the MHRA said it was considering precautionary advice for people with a history of CLS but does not see a causal link with the vaccine.Two of eight reports of capillary leak syndrome following AstraZeneca vaccination in the UK were in people with a history of the condition, and 40 million doses of the vaccine had been given, it said.U.S. health officials said on Thursday they had registered a higher-than-expected number of heart inflammation cases in young men who received a second dose of the mRNA shots, though a causal relationship could not be established.Both Pfizer and Moderna have acknowledged the observations but said a causal association with their vaccines has not been established.BioNTech said adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, are being regularly and thoroughly reviewed by the companies and regulatory authorities."More than 300 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered globally and the benefit risk profile of our vaccine remains positive."The United States and Israel have been months ahead of the EU in vaccinating men below 30, who are particularly prone to heart inflammation, giving them potentially more cases to analyse.