Biden to issue order over 'data collection' on Chinese-owned apps like WeChat, TikTok
Reuters
Wed, 09 Jun 2021 14:10 UTC
The order would replace bans issued last year under then-President Donald Trump on Tencent's WeChat, a messaging app, and Bytedance's video-sharing app Tiktok that have been blocked by U.S. courts, one of the people said.
The new order, which could be issued as early as Wednesday, is expected to address concerns about sensitive personal data without targeting any specific company, the person said.
Comment: See also: 'Go home & remember this day forever!' Twitter, Facebook & YouTube wipe Trump's 'mixed message' to supporters who stormed Congress UPDATES
Quote of the Day
It is curious to note the old sea-margins of human thought. Each subsiding century reveals some new mystery; we build where monsters used to hide themselves.
