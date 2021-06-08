Last June 5th at 23h29 UT a impressive fireball was registered to the Southwest of Calar Alto Observatory in Almería.Unfortunately, most Spain was covered with clouds, so no other stations could detect this object. Due to this, triangulation was impossible and no more data is available concerning this phenomena.However, Calar Alto Observatory enjoyed clear skies and one of the external surveillance cameras could register the impressive fireball.Below is the video registered with the external surveillance camera at Calar Alto Observatory in Almería.