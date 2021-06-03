Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, defended the nation's relationship with its allies on Wednesday,On Tuesday, Denmark's public broadcaster reported thatAmerica's National Security Agency (NSA) reportedly used internet cables to and fromSpeaking to local media outlet Ritzau, Frederiksen claimed that, despite the concern among Denmark's allies, it would be wrong to suggest "there is a need to restore relations with France or Germany," with the PM adding that there is an "ongoing dialogue" between the states.However, despite her defense of Denmark's relationship with the affected nations, the Danish leader declared that "there must be no systematic monitoring of allies,"French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel used a press conference, following a virtual summit with one another, to jointly condemn the spying reports. Macron declared that the alleged actions of the US are not "acceptable amongst allies," with Merkel reiterating that statement., including the nations reportedly spied on, to reassure them and answer any questions they might have regarding security matters.This is not the first time allegations have been made about the US monitoring European politicians."There should be an explicit requirement for full public disclosure not only from Denmark, but their senior partner as well," Snowden added.