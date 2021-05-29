Puppet Masters
Report says Terminator-style AI drone 'hunted down' human targets without being given orders in 1st attack of its kind
Patrick Knox
The Sun
Fri, 28 May 2021 17:36 UTC
A recent investigation by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya found a Turkish-made autonomous weapon — the STM Kargu-2 drone — last year "hunted down and remotely engaged" retreating soldiers loyal to the Libyan General Khalifa Haftar.
The drone is fitted with an explosive charge and hones in on a target in a kamikaze attack, exploding on impact.
It is capable of working in a swarm of 20 drones that loiter in the sky ready to select and engage targets using AI tech.
It reads: "The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true 'fire, forget and find' capability."
Currently, there is no record of casualties caused by the AI war machines.
Zak Kallenborn at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism in Maryland, could be the first time that drones have autonomously attacked humans. Given that AI systems can not always interpret visual data correctly, it is feared they could start attacking civilians.
With the risk to civilian life, Mr Kallenborn asked: "How brittle is the object recognition system?"
He said: "This does not show that autonomous weapons would be impossible to regulate.
"But it does show that the discussion continues to be urgent and important. The technology isn't going to wait for us."
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Diet and lifestyle changes can reduce biological aging suggests new study
- Immediate & continuous skin-to-skin contact after birth improves survival of pre-term babies
- Death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw due to blood clots after AstraZeneca jab, family says
- Bacteria commonly responsible for food poisoning discovered to also be an STI
- Highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak already reported in 46 countries, has spread to humans with 862 cases
- COVID vaccine shedding hurting unvaccinated? Dr. Lee Merritt explains
- New study shows masks didn't slow COVID spread
- Three tips for checking whether a medical study is legit or bulls-it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - You Want Fries With That? Stupid Vaccine Incentives
- Pandemic has fueled eating disorder surge in teens, adults
- Fauci says he is 'not convinced' COVID-19 came about naturally
- CDC investigating reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients
- COVID vaccines may bring avalanche of neurological disease
- Black fungus cases surge in India, mostly in patients who recovered from coronavirus
- Employers may be held liable for 'Any Adverse Reaction' if they mandate COVID Vaccines
- "100% Effective in Preventing Hospitalisation and Death": Repurposed Drug Fluvoxamine Shows Promise for Treating COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Dropping Covid Vaccination Rates
- There's a reason you've not seen your GP recently - and frankly it's a scandal
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
If you want to study the social and political history of modern nations, study hell.
- Thomas Merton
I wanted to see the recent Samantha Fish concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheater, but they told me no admission without proof of vaccination. I...
"Newsweek recently put out some surprising reports that the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) had funded the controversial Wuhan Institute...
Comment: Once again the argument for allowing natural herd immunity to develop, rather than forced hijacking of the body's own defences, is made....
Ebay will be selling ones that recognise politicians.
The filmmaker who leaked footage of UFOs ... Straight from the Hollywood studio...
Comment: A destroyer of worlds?: An AI researchers shares his fears