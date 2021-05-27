Society's Child
The Big Lie
Eric Peters Autos
Thu, 27 May 2021 19:08 UTC
It is the small kernel of truth that makes the lie succeed.
Consider the 'Rona. A small kernel of truth - some people were getting sick - used to propagate the lie that everyone was at risk of getting dead. Unless, of course, they accepted a one-size-fits-all regime of "lockdowns" and "practiced" patently silly (and incredibly dehumanizing) sickness kabuki, including the wearing of something over their faces - it didn't matter whether it served any medical purpose - so long as people turned themselves into NPC people by effacing their faces.
It succeeded.
The truth is that very few people have died of the 'Rona, as opposed to with the 'Rona. It is an important distinction. If someone is killed in a car crash and they are found - at autopsy - to have clogged arteries, it does not mean they died because their arteries were clogged. To assign the death to "cardiovascular disease" rather than the car crash is inaccurate and misleading. To do it to inflate heart death numbers is deliberately misleading.
The big truth - actively suppressed - is that very few people are at significant risk of dying from the 'Rona. It is why almost all of us have not died over the past year, including the millions who refused to practice kabuki.
A "case" is not a death - or even getting sick.
The healthy cannot spread sickness they haven't got.
These big truths have been effaced by the Big Lie - made potent by the small kernel of truth used to maliciously exaggerate the actual risks of the 'Rona and to occlude who is at risk as well as why.
Because the truth would have calmed the hysteria and that would have prevented America from becoming a sickness gulag, with millions of scared-out-of-their-minds people begging to be treated like suppurating lepers and demanding that everyone else be treated that way, too.
This technique isn't new.
But it works - and that's why it's used over and over again. It works when a working majority of the population lacks or never developed the ability to think critically. This is usually achieved by getting a working majority of the population into government-controlled "schools" - in air finger quote marks for the obvious reason - were they are trained what to think as opposed to taught how to think.
Before there were government-controlled schools, people were taught how to think first - and then how to use that faculty to determine what they thought, by considering a set of facts and drawing conclusions from those facts. They acquired the habit of discerning the principle at issue in any given question and applied that to the particulars.
This inoculated them against the Big Lie, spread by the kernel of truth. They are not vulnerable to specious - and dangerous - claptrap such as that peddled by the man who is credited with having coined the term, Big Lie.
He whipped up genocidal hysteria toward "the Jews" - as in all of them - and it worked because of the small kernel of truth that some of the radicals pushing communism on Germany after WWI were Jewish.
A thinking mind understands right away that indicting every person who happens to be Jewish because of the actions of other people who happened to be Jewish is not only unfair but idiotic. Should every German be considered a Nazi because some of them were?
One size ought not to fit all. Because it doesn't.
But when thinking people are in the minority the Big Lie - based on a small truth - can swell to such potency as to overwhelm all in its path. In Germany, it led to the organized mass murder of an entire class of people - an industrial age witch hunt (and burning).
In America, it has led to a surrender of normalcy and the imposition of a sickening and dangerous abnormality. This will lead to much worse if the lie is not stopped in its tracks by the truth.
All of which depends on people recovering their ability to think. It is pretty scary to think that where the Corona Chips ultimately fall depends on that.
