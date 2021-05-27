© Eric Peters Autos

It's not the Big Lie that succeeds.Consider the 'Rona. A small kernel of truth - some people were getting sick - used to propagate the lie that everyone was at risk of getting dead. Unless, of course, they accepted a one-size-fits-all regime of "lockdowns" and "practiced" patently silly (and incredibly dehumanizing) sickness kabuki, including the wearing of something over their faces - it didn't matter whether it served any medical purpose - so long as people turned themselves into NPC people by effacing their faces.It succeeded.America became a kind of sickness gulag. Millions of people have been turned into possibly permanently damaged weaponized hypochondriacs, obsessed with sickness and death - because of a concerted, deliberate campaign of mass hysteria intended to create the impression of mass death impending. All of it premised on the nugget of truth that some people were dying . . . almost all of them people already dying from other things, such as old age and cardiac/respiratory problems, possibly pushed over the edge by the 'Rona.The truth is that very few people have died of the 'Rona, as opposed to with the 'Rona. It is an important distinction. If someone is killed in a car crash and they are found - at autopsy - to have clogged arteries, it does not mean they died because their arteries were clogged. To assign the death to "cardiovascular disease" rather than the car crash is inaccurate and misleading. To do it to inflate heart death numbers is deliberately misleading.Children and young adults have almost zero risk of dying from the 'Rona. Another big truth.A "case" is not a death - or even getting sick.The healthy cannot spread sickness they haven't got.Because the truth would have calmed the hysteria and that would have prevented America from becoming a sickness gulag, with millions of scared-out-of-their-minds people begging to be treated like suppurating lepers and demanding that everyone else be treated that way, too.This technique isn't new.But it works - and that's why it's used over and over again. It works when a working majority of the population lacks or never developed the ability to think critically. This is usually achieved by getting a working majority of the population into government-controlled "schools" - in air finger quote marks for the obvious reason - were they are trained what to think as opposed to taught how to think.Before there were government-controlled schools, people were taught how to think first - and then how to use that faculty to determine what they thought, by considering a set of facts and drawing conclusions from those facts. They acquired the habit of discerning the principle at issue in any given question and applied that to the particulars.This inoculated them against the Big Lie, spread by the kernel of truth. They are not vulnerable to specious - and dangerous - claptrap such as that peddled by the man who is credited with having coined the term, Big Lie.Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels.He whipped up genocidal hysteria toward "the Jews" - as in all of them - and it worked because of the small kernel of truth that some of the radicals pushing communism on Germany after WWI were Jewish.A thinking mind understands right away that indicting every person who happens to be Jewish because of the actions of other people who happened to be Jewish is not only unfair but idiotic. Should every German be considered a Nazi because some of them were?One size ought not to fit all. Because it doesn't.But when thinking people are in the minority the Big Lie - based on a small truth - can swell to such potency as to overwhelm all in its path. In Germany, it led to the organized mass murder of an entire class of people - an industrial age witch hunt (and burning).In America, it has led to a surrender of normalcy and the imposition of a sickening and dangerous abnormality. This will lead to much worse if the lie is not stopped in its tracks by the truth.