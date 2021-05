© Getty Images / Vladimir Vladimirov

The number of young people in Canada who attempted suicide increased by 100 to 200% during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions, according to charities and hospitals, which are warning of a youth crisis.Children First Canada - a charity that advocates for the wellbeing of youth - warned via its Code Pink campaign that there had been "devastating effects on the mental and physical health of kids."Furthermore, 70% of young people between the ages of six and 18 said the pandemic had harmed their mental health.Commentators have long expressed concern over the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions on young people and adults alike all over the world.In Russia, the number of adults seeking psychological assistance increased by almost 30% during the pandemic, and polls found American mental health was at its lowest point for decades.