Ministry of Health
© Naaman Omar/APA Images
Ministry of Health Headquarters following Israeli airstrike
Gaza City • May 17, 2021
The Latest:
  • Gaza death toll hits 227, including 64 children and over 1,600 injuries, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health; 29 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank
  • 10 Israeli casualties, including two children; two Thai nationals

Worldwide protests in solidarity with Palestine

The BDS Movement released the following video marking the worldwide protests that have taken place in solidarity with Palestine over the past week and call on the international community to keep up the pressure:
In the struggle to end South African apartheid, global solidarity forced policymakers to take action. There, apartheid was thrown into the dustbin of history. Dismantling Israeli apartheid is now #InOurHands! We call on you, everywhere, to intensify your meaningful solidarity. Mobilize in your community, country, or internationally to end complicity in Israeli apartheid, strengthening the struggle for justice in Palestine and globally.

Israeli attacks cripple Gaza health sector

The following statement by the Palestine Ministry of Health on the impact of Israeli attacks on the Gaza health sector was shared on a WhatsApp group for journalists:

Gaza: Dr. Salha critically injured by Israeli airstrikes.
Dr. Salha is being treated in the Shifa hospital after being critically injured by the Israeli bombing of the Ministry of Health facilities and Al-Rimal Primary Health care clinics on May 17. Dr. Salha provided primary care to Gaza patients. Targeting health care professionals in Gaza, like Dr. Salha, Dr. Ayman, and Dr. al-Aloul has added additional strain to provide patient services.

Dr. Salha was working as a physician, speaking on the telephone, when the Israeli bombing struck the Al-Rimal Primary Health Care Center. A piece of shrapnel struck Dr. Salha in the head, causing him to be critically injured. The ambulance was delayed in reaching Dr. Salha due to severely damaged roads leading to the Al-Rimal Primary Health Care Center. This delay caused significant blood loss for Dr. Salha, increasing the severity of his critical injuries.
The targeting of health clinics and facilities in Gaza, including the Al-Rimal Primary Health Clinic, has led to the closure of the central laboratory services, COVID-19 vaccination, pregnancy services, telemedicine, and Coronavirus testing. The suspension of these services has severely impaired the Ministry of Health's ability to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Gaza communities.