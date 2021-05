How many Britons know what the term "woke" means?

Who is woke?

What beliefs are woke?

Britons who do and don't consider themselves woke have completely different conceptions of what it is to be woke.

YouGov explores how many Britons understand the term, and who and what they consider to be woke.One of the political words of the moment is "woke". As with so many parts of British political discourse, it is an import from the United States - and as with so many other things in the USA, its origin is in the Black community before being co-opted and eventually distorted by mainstream white people.Originally the term referred to a need to wake up to, and stay 'woke' to, the realities of Black people's place in America and the system designed to keep them down. With the term becoming more mainstream recently it evolved to mean a more general sense of awareness to social injustice against all groups, although it remains closely associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.To opponents of the social aims of such movements, however, it has become a catch-all term for a certain type of socially liberal ideology they dislike - much as the term 'political correctness' can often be.This leaves 41% of Britons who say they have heard "woke" being used and believe they know what it means. The rest of this article will examine the views of this group specifically, looking at their attitudes towards the term, and what they think it applies to.Three quarters of 2019 Conservative voters who understand the term see wokeness as a bad thing (74%), while Labour voters are torn, with 42% seeing it as good, and another 43% seeing it as neither good nor bad.More than eight in ten of those who think wokeness is a good thing also consider themselves woke (83%), with most of the remainder (14%) unsure.In January of this year Boris Johnson was caught off guard by a question on whether incoming US president Joe Biden was woke . The prime minister ultimately didn't answer, although he did say there is "nothing wrong" with being woke.Those who consider themselves woke and those who don't considered each of the politicians to be woke at similar rates, with one exception - Keir Starmer. Those who say they themselves are not woke are twice as likely to see the current Labour leader as woke (24%) than those who believe themselves to be woke (12%).For all political figures we asked about, 12-20% of people who say they understand what "woke" were unable to put a level of wokeness to those politicians.Again, many people who claimed to understand the term "woke" (17-32%) couldn't say to what extent the label applies to these media organisations.Supporting equality for transgender people is woke according to 52% of those who say they understand the term, compared to 43% for supporting equality for gay and lesbian people, 40% for supporting gender equality and 39% for supporting racial equality.Woke Britons are substantially more likely to consider supporting equality for social groups, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and wanting to take stronger action on climate change to be woke.These stances labelled woke by those who are not-woke are what might be described as the most prominent cases in the ongoing 'culture wars', at least in terms of their prominence in the media. The fact that support for social groups - like women, gay people and ethnic minorities - is not seen as a marker for wokeness by the not-woke suggests a reluctance on their part to brand things they otherwise support as "woke", suggesting it is more of a label reserved for a particular subsection of disliked political behaviour.