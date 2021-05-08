© AP



The European Union and India agreed Saturday to restart negotiations on a bilateral free trade deal, eight years after their first attempt failed and as both sides seek alternatives to China.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke via videoconference to EU leaders attending a summit in Portugal. The two sides announced what they called "a pivotal moment" in their relations by agreeing to resume talks they gave up on in 2013 and to collaborate on a wide range of other issues.Speaking at a press conference after the closed-door talks, senior EU officials were thrilled by the prospect of closer ties with India.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it "outstanding" and "a landmark moment." European Council President Charles Michel said Saturday's agreement marked "a new, important chapter" in bilateral relations.Plans for a face-to-face EU-India summit in Porto in northern Portugal, fell through after Modidevastating pandemic surge in his country.Von der Leyen said, including oxygen generators, medicines and ventilators, and were ready to send more.- in order to speed up the process, von der Leyen said.The two sides said in a six-page joint statement that theyWarm relations with India have an added attraction for the EU, which is eager to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.The EU's ties with China have soured over Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, leading to the suspension of the bloc's ratification of a bilateral investment agreement.Clinching a free trade deal won't be an easy task for EU and Indian negotiators., with issues such as vehicle parts and duties on wine and spirits thwarting an agreement.