Democratic Rep. Cori Bush shocked co-workers on both sides of the aisle after sharing her horror stories of mistreatment during two pregnancies. But it was her call-out to fellow 'birthing people' that put moms on edge.The Missouri Rep. addressed the House Oversight and Government Reform Committees on Thursday, sharing her experiences "as a single mom, nurse, activist, and Congresswoman...[committed] to protecting Black mothers, Black birthing people, Black babies, and to save Black lives."While her pitch sounded innocuous enough at first - protecting women and children in a country that despite its first world status nevertheless is afflicted with one of the highest maternal death rates in the West, would seem to be a rather uncontroversial issue - a closer look at the tweet raised some alarms.Then again, US birthrates are down the most in 32 years , according to the National Center for Health Research.Nevertheless, some found the overwrought display of belated emotions on Bush's video to be patronizing, or even insulting.The furor generated over these TERF wars has given rise to terms like "people who bleed" - born of what was no doubt a well-meaning Tampax ad trumpeting that "not all women have periods" - but the company made headlines for all the wrong reasons by tentatively dipping their toes into woke waters. The tagline would go down in infamy as the basis of the retweet that got beloved Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling canceled - even though Rowling has previously bent over backwards to include the LGBT community, even changing some of her characters' backstories to make them gay or lesbian.