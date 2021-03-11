For the Left, however, a tree might not be a tree. A tree might be an animal. A man is a woman. An expensive death sentence is "affordable healthcare." War is peace. Ignorance is strength. Now you begin to understand me.
This is how we've come to a point where most labels in mainstream culture are created by the politically-correct Left, whether it be "income equality," "social justice," "inclusion," "cultural appropriation," or "anti-racism."
But with their destruction of meaning, the Left's ideology that language (and reality) can be molded in whatever form you fancy is starting to backfire on them.
It turns out, when you say nothing is true, even your own statement becomes false.
And so, after years of waiting, the Right has begun to parody the Left by playing their own stupid game. This led to the creation of two terms this week that began trending: "Superstraight" and "Blue Anon."
Comment: See: So woke: Urban Dictionary and Google censor 'Blue Anon' after widespread mockery of lunatic left conspiracy theories - UPDATE: Entry restored
The term "Superstraight" developed out of the increasing insistence that men must date trans women - which is a way of saying that biological men must date biological men who identify as a women - or else they are transphobic (I'm dead serious).
As a man, I am apparently hateful if I don't want to date, marry, and be intimate with another biological male. The argument is that men should want to date both biological women and biological-men-identifying-as-women because the two are one and the same!
In response, a bunch of people started identifying as "superstraight," or a person who is only attracted to those biologically born and still identifying as the opposite sex from their own biological sex, period. They even invented their own "LGBT" flag and colors:
The Wokies were immediately infuriated. "You can't just make up your own sexual and gender ideology!" they cried.
And of course, that lasted all of five milliseconds before their worldview imploded on itself.
The great thing is that you can add "super" to anything.
- Don't like the hierarchies of Marxist oppression in intersectionality? Try super-intersectionality, where you respect everyone at the smallest identity group: the individual!
- Are people telling you to be antiracist? Then say you identify as super-antiracist, where you believe all ethnic groups are equally capable of racism, and it's all bad!
CENSORED this term from search results.
Why would they do such a thing? Could it be that their justification for banning conservatives' free speech over dAnGeRoUs cOnSpiRaCiEs must also equally apply to the conspiracies of the left??
Instead, they chose to keep on censoring so they don't have to apply equal standards. Do you still trust these companies with power over all information?
Blue Anon is here to stay though, at least for the moment. Enjoy using it anytime people try to tell you that the Left is exclusively objective and factual!
These terms are obviously ridiculous, but that's the point. The absurdity of these worldviews has to be pointed out to keep us from taking this clown world seriously.
This is so beautiful. Let the destruction of Woke Newspeak commence!
The SJW army has apparently devolved several degrees further into their own festering pathology since I last poked my nose into their compound.
When they start baying like wild animals instead of using spoken language, we'll know that they've bottomed out...
Oh wait..! We've actually seen that, haven't we? More than once and over a year ago!
I suppose those people were simply further along the transition into their final form. (Something involving mandibles and slime, if movies have taught me anything.)