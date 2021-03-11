Don't like the hierarchies of Marxist oppression in intersectionality? Try super-intersectionality, where you respect everyone at the smallest identity group: the individual!

Are people telling you to be antiracist? Then say you identify as super-antiracist, where you believe all ethnic groups are equally capable of racism, and it's all bad!

One of the biggest issues conservatives have faced in recent decades is a lack of control over shaping language. See, everyone right of Marx believes in objective, scientific definitions. For example, a tree... is a tree.For the Left, however, a tree might not be a tree. A tree might be an animal. A man is a woman. An expensive death sentence is "affordable healthcare." War is peace. Ignorance is strength. Now you begin to understand me.This is how we've come to a point where most labels in mainstream culture are created by the politically-correct Left, whether it be "income equality," "social justice," "inclusion," "cultural appropriation," or "anti-racism."But with their destruction of meaning, the Left's ideology that language (and reality) can be molded in whatever form you fancy is starting to backfire on them.The term "Superstraight" developed out of the increasing insistence that- which is a way of saying that biological men must date biological men who identify as a women -(I'm dead serious).In response, a bunch of people started identifying as "superstraight," or a person who is only attracted to those biologically born and still identifying as the opposite sex from their own biological sex, period. They even invented their own "LGBT" flag and colors:The Wokies were immediately infuriated. "You can't just make up your own sexual and gender ideology!" they cried.And of course, that lasted all of five milliseconds before their worldview imploded on itself.Then the trolling began en masse, sending "Superstraight" trending.The great thing is that you can add "super" to anything.Why would they do such a thing? Could it be that their justification for banning conservatives' free speech over dAnGeRoUs cOnSpiRaCiEs must also equally apply to the conspiracies of the left??Blue Anon is here to stay though, at least for the moment. Enjoy using it anytime people try to tell you that the Left is exclusively objective and factual!These terms are obviously ridiculous, but that's the point. The absurdity of these worldviews has to be pointed out to keep us from taking this clown world seriously.This is so beautiful. Let the destruction of Woke Newspeak commence!