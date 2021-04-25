High Strangeness
Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
New York Post
Thu, 22 Apr 2021 21:34 UTC
A Florida woman was hospitalized after a turtle smashed through the windshield of her car and hit her in the head, according to a report.
The 71-year-old was riding with her daughter on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning when the reptile came crashing in, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist as she called the police.
"There is a turtle in there," the man can be overheard saying in a 911 recording obtained by the newspaper.
"A turtle!" the daughter exclaimed. "An actual turtle?"
The gash in her mom's forehead drew a lot of blood, but didn't leave her seriously injured.
Dispatchers told the daughter to apply pressure to the wound in order to stop the bleeding until an ambulance got there to take her mom to the hospital.
"I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything," the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her mom.
Meanwhile, the turtle was OK, with only a few scratches on its shell, according to cops.
The animal was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.
Firefighters released it into the woods near the scene of the incident.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
- Virginia plans to eliminate all accelerated math courses prior to 11th grade in an effort to achieve equity: report
- Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation
- 'They want to burn & intimidate': Portland Mayor Wheeler calls on public to help 'unmask' violent 'anarchist' protesters
- Judge orders Chauvin juror names sealed, citing risk of harassment
- DOJ mulling charges against Derek Chauvin for 2017 arrest involving 14-year-old boy: report
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Oxford Street shoppers heckled over face masks as thousands protest coronavirus rules in London
- 'Major incident' declared over wildfire in Northern Ireland
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- The shocking 2025 "Deagel" forecast... War, population reduction and the collapse of the West
- US judge frees gang member despite attempted-murder charges, he then goes on crime spree
- 20,000-seater gladiator arena from Roman era unearthed in Turkey
- YouTube sanctions RT's English & German channels alleging 'Covid-19 disinformation'
- Rare evidence of habitation in Scotland's Cairngorms after end of last Ice Age
- Dolphins learn the 'names' of their friends to form teams - first time recorded in animal kingdom
- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova: 'the collective West is living in fantasy land,' amid new wave of anti-Moscow hysteria
- Where is cash-flush BLM? Black-owned businesses struggle at George Floyd Square, plead for help
- Canonizing George Floyd & Ma'Khia Bryant will not bring about the police reform BLM says is needed in America
- Old school gay rights group under fire from furious transgender activists for daring to set up a charity that (gasp!) excludes them
- The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
- The shocking 2025 "Deagel" forecast... War, population reduction and the collapse of the West
- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova: 'the collective West is living in fantasy land,' amid new wave of anti-Moscow hysteria
- How to take back control of your mind
- Texas AG sues Biden administration over COVID-19 risk at southern border amid migrant surge
- Flashpoint Ukraine: Don't poke the bear
- Canada reveals it paid White Helmets $4 million annually after it cut ties
- Moscow expels 5 Polish diplomats after Warsaw joins Baltic states in expelling Russian diplomats
- Amid increased tensions in Donbass, Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for discussions on 'bilateral relations'
- US gives examples of possible sanctions relief to Iran
- Amnesty International 'upholds racism' and its senior staff used the N-word, so why do its views still carry so much influence?
- House passes bill limiting arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing
- President Putin rewrites the law of the geopolitical jungle
- Best of the Web: The State-Corporate Convergence in Our State of Emergency
- Same old: 300+ craven US lawmakers sign letter calling for unconditional security aid to Israel, causing mixed reaction
- Relations between Russia & US have shifted from 'rivalry' to 'confrontation' & are back to Cold War level - ex-president Medvedev
- Europe can't soft-pedal a sanitary techno-dictatorship while claiming to protect people from abuse by artificial intelligence
- Resistance Axis on war alert, to 'openly' target Israel if Iran attacks continue: Hezbollah insider
- House votes to make DC a state, Republicans call bill a Democrat 'power grab'
- Looney Yellen touts 'whole-of-economy' plan to fight climate change
- Virginia plans to eliminate all accelerated math courses prior to 11th grade in an effort to achieve equity: report
- Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation
- 'They want to burn & intimidate': Portland Mayor Wheeler calls on public to help 'unmask' violent 'anarchist' protesters
- Judge orders Chauvin juror names sealed, citing risk of harassment
- DOJ mulling charges against Derek Chauvin for 2017 arrest involving 14-year-old boy: report
- Oxford Street shoppers heckled over face masks as thousands protest coronavirus rules in London
- US judge frees gang member despite attempted-murder charges, he then goes on crime spree
- YouTube sanctions RT's English & German channels alleging 'Covid-19 disinformation'
- Where is cash-flush BLM? Black-owned businesses struggle at George Floyd Square, plead for help
- Canonizing George Floyd & Ma'Khia Bryant will not bring about the police reform BLM says is needed in America
- Old school gay rights group under fire from furious transgender activists for daring to set up a charity that (gasp!) excludes them
- Occupied US mainstream media hides or downplays Jewish supremacists who just carried out a 'pogrom' in Jerusalem
- Senate passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill
- Dems won't post $1M bond, so election audit won't be paused
- John Boehner's new book is tone-deaf, even for him
- 'Know your customer' indeed! Banks deploy AI systems to monitor customers and employees alike
- Mandryk: Different COVID-19 messaging is being delivered to doctors than the public...this has to stop!
- Imperial College's modelling is even worse than we thought
- Climate is the new Covid
- The East Harbour site in Toronto: A case study in the unholy trinity of politicians, big developers and big unions
- 20,000-seater gladiator arena from Roman era unearthed in Turkey
- Rare evidence of habitation in Scotland's Cairngorms after end of last Ice Age
- Noushabad: Iran's hidden underground city constructed around 224AD
- Recolonisation of Europe after the last ice age started earlier than previously thought
- Diets of Neolithic and Bronze Age peoples on the Great Hungarian Plain revealed in new study
- As Cuban chief Raul Castro leaves office, declassified CIA files expose how Washington planned to assassinate him
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: The Leadership Genius of Julius Caesar
- Archaeology in the ashes of Notre Dame
- Ancient DNA hints at complex social groupings in Neolithic Anatolia
- Ancient 'untouched and highly unusual' tomb discovered on Dingle Peninsula, Ireland
- New research reveals multipurpose nature of Australian boomerangs
- Best of the Web: Extreme weather - such as drought and floods - signals looming wars, warns medieval Korean manuscript
- Sexual division of labor in Europe evident at advent of farming
- Gagarin's history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space
- Best of the Web: Leninthink
- Life And Fate: Coming to a country near you?
- Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for US
- Egyptian archaeologists reveals details of 'lost golden city of Luxor'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do Not Watch, Comrade! 'The Lives of Others' Is Thought Crime
- Bronze Age slab found in France is 'oldest 3D map in Europe'
- Dolphins learn the 'names' of their friends to form teams - first time recorded in animal kingdom
- China eyes asteroid defence system, comet mission
- Climate shifted axis of the Earth in 1990s, new study suggests
- The effects of solar flares on Earth's magnetosphere
- Tiny newfound 'Unicorn' is closest known black hole to Earth
- Chernobyl's liquidators didn't pass on radiation damage to their children
- Russian military reportedly creates 'dead zones' for enemy drones and cruise missiles
- Two weeks to slow global warming: Scientists suggest humanity may be able to avoid climate catastrophes with quick, controversial interventions
- NASA to participate in tabletop exercise simulating asteroid impact
- Largest flare from sun's nearest neighbor breaks records
- Study says nuclear fallout showing up in U.S. honey decades after bomb tests
- Mystery solved: Scientists crack 'the Brazil-nut' puzzle, how do the largest nuts rise to the top?
- Fearsome tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs study suggest
- How to survive a killer asteroid
- Laser to zap space debris, funding for SKA observatory in Australia
- Unlikely Twitter war: Steak-umm vs. Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Human cells grown in monkey embryos reignite ethics debate
- Solar cycle 25 arriving ahead of schedule
- Mother Nature's on top of climate change: Polar bears are mating with grizzlies to produce 'Pizzly Bears'
- New Nova in Scorpius
- 'Major incident' declared over wildfire in Northern Ireland
- Lightning strike kills farm worker in Costa Blanca, Spain
- Winter arrives early as snow turns parts of Southern Africa into winter wonderland
- At least 8 dead in glacier avalanche in Uttarakhand, India
- Stunning footage of tornadoes and rainbows coinciding in Texas
- Gigantic ice drift invades city, nearly crushes passersby in Russia's far east
- Waterspouts spotted amid freaky weather in the Bahamas
- Powerful storm rips roofs from buildings in Gaziantep, Turkey
- Strong mag. 6.5 earthquake - Fiji Islands Region, Tonga, on Saturday, 24 April
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global shipping container mystery as crops struggle
- Sinkhole swallows heavy truck in Rome
- Hunters report abundance of ptarmigan this winter in Lower Kuskokwim, Alaska
- Floods and landslides displace hundreds in Quiché, Guatemala
- Rare subtropical storm takes shape in Atlantic Ocean
- "Record-Shattering Cold" across Central US
- Typhoon Surigae toll hits 7 in the Philippines as missing shipmates found dead
- Up to 30 inches of April snow wreaks havoc on upper Himachal Pradesh, India - roads cut off
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atmospheric oddities across the continents
- A powerful cold front brought April snow as far south as Oklahoma
- Three killed in elephant attack in Odisha, India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- The amazing 'fireballs' over North Wales which have left plenty of people puzzled
- Spectacular meteor fireball flies across Spain
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Meteor fireball over Sevilla and Cádiz, Spain (4 April)
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Covid19: Prior infection vs vaccination
- Army's own vaccine that could fight COVID variants begins clinical trials
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Kids and Covid Shots
- Feeling hungry all the time? Study confirms link to blood glucose levels
- Sweden's Professor Johan Giesecke, epidemiologist: "I think I got most things right, actually"
- Stanford study quietly published at NIH.gov proves face masks are absolutely worthless against Covid
- FDA to extend Emergency Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine to adolescents without advice from Advisory Committee
- 18 reasons I won't be getting a Covid Vaccine
- Psychedelic experience may not be required for psilocybin's antidepressant-like benefits
- Oxygen therapy and saturation levels
- Booster shots may be needed within 12 months, US officials say
- CDC says the 3,005 recorded deaths following COVID-19 experimental "vaccines" total MORE than vaccine deaths for last 13+ years
- New gene discovered that could revolutionize heart attack treatment
- Cloth masks lower oxygen intake, limit performance - British Journal of Sports Medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Papers Please! Vaccine Passports and the Death of Human Liberty
- U.K. variant isn't linked to more severe disease or death, study finds
- More blood clots: US govt pauses rollout of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Three Things Most People Don't Know About Physician-assisted Death
- Israel COVID-19 study finds South Africa variant able to 'break through' Pfizer vaccine
- DARPA working on COVID vaccine - Implantable microchip to detect virus
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
Quote of the Day
The consumer pays when, without knowing it, he's brainwashed by commercially exploited propaganda techniques developed by spooks working in psychological-warfare laboratories.
Recent Comments
Coming up on a year ago when Whitney Webb posted this on TLAV: 'Coronavirus Gives A Dangerous Boost To DARPA’s Darkest Agenda' [Link] * "...Would...
Something to point out is, that ''the inevitable war'' with Russia will not happen unless Russia is weak and surrounded. No way Nato will go up...
I find it impossible to see the truth one way or the other? A white guy who is also a dickhead being used as a poster child for the agenda or an...
A good place to start is just appreciating the true values of life, like love and compassion . Enjoying, gratitude even for the smallest things,...
Female dolphin.."does my butt look big in this seal skin?".
Comment: More from Moon of Alabama: