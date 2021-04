© Facebook



What the shell?!A Florida woman was hospitalized after a turtle smashed through the windshield of her car and hit her in the head, according to a report.The 71-year-old was riding with her daughter on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning when the reptile came crashing in, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist as she called the police.Dispatchers told the daughter to apply pressure to the wound in order to stop the bleeding until an ambulance got there to take her mom to the hospital.Firefighters released it into the woods near the scene of the incident.