Observers map - AMS event 2408-2021
© American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 406 reports (event 2408-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre-Val de Loire, Emilia-Romagna, Geneva, Liguria, Lombardia, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Piemonte, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Toscana and Vaud on Saturday, April 24th 2021 around 20:28 UT.

For this event, the AMS received one video.