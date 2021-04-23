© Getty



Simon Bramwell, 49 (co-founder of Extinction Rebellion) from Stroud, Gloucestershire

Ian Bray, 53 (co-founder) from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Jane Augsburger, 55, from Stroud

Senan Clifford, 60, from Stroud

David Lambert, 62, from Stroud

James "Sid" Saunders, 41, from Stroud

Six Extinction Rebellion protesters have been cleared of causing criminal damage, despite a jury being told by the judge there was no defence in law for their actions.Activists targeted Shell's London HQ, claiming the oil firm was directly contributing to climate change.It was part of wider demonstrations across the capital on 15 April 2019.Judge Gregory Perrins said that even if their actions were "morally justified", that did not provide a lawful excuse.Southwark Crown Court had heard that each of the defendantsin Belvedere Road, central London.The six acquitted activists were:With the exception of Mr Saunders - who claimed he honestly believed Shell's employees and shareholders would have consented to the damage he caused - the judge had told the jury: "They don't have any defence in law for the charges they face."Before reaching their verdicts, the jurors had asked to see a copy of the oath they took when they were sworn in.The six, who represented themselves,They told the court they had targeted the Shell building because the company was directly contributing to climate change, "thereby causing serious injury and death".They argued their actions were a "necessary" and "proportionate" response to the harm being caused.Prosecutor Diana Wilson had told the court that while some protesters merely stood outside the building holding banners or speaking through megaphones, "these defendants went further".She added:At the conclusion of the trial, the judge thanked the jurors for their "care and attention", adding: "This has been an unusual case."A seventh protester, Katerina Hasapopoulous, had previously pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage. The 43-year-old, from Stroud, will be sentenced at a later date.After he was cleared, Extinction Rebellion co-founder Mr Bramwell said she had only pleaded guilty because of childcare issues.