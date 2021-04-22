© Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images



New Zealand's foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, saysin a major accommodation of Chinese concerns.The Five Eyes alliance is a network of five like-minded countries - the- that share security-related intelligence. Recently, members have invoked the alliance on broader matters, such as Hong Kong's creep towards authoritarianism or the mistreatment of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.This has infuriated Chinese officials, who see the group as attempting to curtail China's sovereignty.Last year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded with anger to a statement about Hong Kong, sayingSpeaking at a meeting of the New Zealand China Council on Monday, Mahuta saidMahuta, giving just the second major policy address of her tenure, said the move was a departure from the approach of her predecessor, veteran Winston Peters.Peters was foreign minister during Jacinda Ardern's first term, when Labour relied upon his populist New Zealand First party to govern. Free of that coalition, Mahuta and Labour have changed their approach:The move confirms New Zealand's independent streak on foreign policy. In recent decades, Aotearoa has walked a different path to Australia, with fewer formal ties to the United States and a more comfortable working relationship with China.While the Five Eyes pledge on Monday was an accommodation to its biggest trading partner, some of Mahuta's other comments were less amenable. She said New Zealand was seeking to lessen its trade reliance on any one country, which can only be interpreted as diversifying beyond China, its biggest trade partner.Mahuta also expressed concerns around indebtedness in the Pacific, where some nations have agreed to loans from China in order to build much-needed infrastructure.