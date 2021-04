Religious places are allowed to open, but cannot accept visitors

Only 50 people will be allowed at weddings and up to 20 people at funerals

Shopping centres, cinemas, restaurants, public parks, gyms and spas will remain closed during the lockdown

All social, political and religious gatherings have been banned

Sporting events without spectators are allowed

Public transport like buses and the metro will function with up to 50% seating capacity

Students appearing for examinations with valid documents will be allowed to travel

Home delivery and takeaway food made by restaurants will be allowed

People travelling for Covid-19 vaccinations or testing will be allowed if they have valid documents

India's capital, Delhi, has announced a week-long lockdown after a record spike in cases overwhelmed the city's healthcare system.Government offices and essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocers, will be open during the lockdown, which starts on Monday night., but reported its highest single-day spike so far on Sunday - 24,462 cases.India has been reeling from a deadly second wave since the start of April.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city had almost run out of beds at hospital intensive care units (ICUs) and that oxygen was in short supply."I have always been against lockdowns, but this one will help us amplify the number of hospital beds in Delhi," he told a virtual press conference on Monday."This was a difficult decision to take but we had no other option left," Mr Kejriwal said.But I appeal to them to not leave Delhi. It's a short lockdown and we will take care of you.", reports the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan in Delhi. Distressing images showed, outside one on the outskirts of the capital.One in three people in Delhi is testing positive.Lockdown rules:India's health ministry has announced it will open its Covid-19 vaccination drive to all adults from 1 May."In a meeting chaired by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing," it said in a statement quoted by the AFP news agency.More than 273,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported across India - with more than 1,600 deaths - in the last 24 hours.India has been reporting more than 200,000 cases daily since 15 April - well past its peak last year, when it was averaging around 93,000 cases a day. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to India in view of the situation. Mr Johnson and Mr Modi will speak later this month to "launch ambitious plans for the future partnership", a statement said.UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced on Monday afternoon that India had been placed on the country's travel red list , which meansFormer Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the virus, Indian media report.Maharashtra, which has India's financial hub Mumbai as its capital, remains the worst-hit state, accounting for nearly a third of India's more than 1.9 million active cases.But Delhi is the worst-hit city, confirmingthan Mumbai in recent days.Hospitals are struggling to accommodate Covid-positive patients in Delhi and other badly hit cities such as Mumbai, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Several states have been reporting an acute shortage of beds in Covid wards and ICUs.EvenExperts say the Indian government ignored warnings of a second wave and did little to prevent it or even contain it - they point toBut things soon took a turn for the worse as. The entry of variants and a lag in the vaccination drive only drove up infections further, experts say., recording more cases daily than any other country.