Earth Changes
Outsiders Weather and Ice Age Watch: Record freezing temperatures felt across the globe
Sky News Australia
Sun, 18 Apr 2021 02:29 UTC
- "Biden's" sanctions binge represents the high-water mark of the 'Putin whisperers'
- FM spokeswoman Zakharova: US state-run RFERL 'knowingly violated' Russia's laws, now trying to block fines in European court
- Kissinger warns Washington to accept new global system or face a pre-WWI geopolitical situation
- Foreign Ministry: Syria holds US administration responsible for its criminal policies against Syrian people
- French parliament approves another controversial bill, sets age of sexual consent at 15 - Senate suggested 13 years old
- Dutch state leaks expose MH17 trial outlaws, starting with the investigating judge in hiding
- How Bellingcat launders national security state talking points into the press
- Lavrov: Russia to expel 10 American diplomats and considering 'painful' measures aimed at US businesses
- Democrats plan to add four justices to give them Supreme Court majority
- Biden calls for de-escalation of tensions with Russia following sanctions over unproven charges of hacking and election meddling
- US reportedly dropped plans to send warships to Black Sea amid 'concerns' about Russia's reaction
- Sen. Rand Paul demands Fauci be 'voluntarily removed from TV for fear mongering'
- UK's Health Sec Hancock & sister own shares in NHS supplier, deny conflict of interest
- Who is really running the Pentagon? Biden reportedly pulled rank on military in Afghanistan withdrawal
- The case for lockdown collapsed when Sweden's epidemic began to retreat
- BLM co-founder attempts defense of growing hoard of fancy homes in mostly-white neighborhoods: 'I see my money as not my own'
- Indianapolis FedEx gunman was a former employee UPDATE
- Israeli settlers attack Palestinians and steal land with impunity: Imagine the outrage & calls for sanctions if any other state did it
- 70-year-old woman savagely beaten on LA bus, allegedly because she 'looked Asian,' amid rash of hate crimes in California
- Black Lives Matter activist from Seattle charged with anti-Asian hate crime
- Keeping the 'insurrection' alive? Anti-Trump Lincoln Project LIVE-TWEETS Capitol riot & gets accused of 'retraumatizing' people
- Over 50% of liberal, white women under 30 have a mental health issue. Are we worried yet?
- Rachel Maddow is Bill O'Reilly
- Utah Gov. claims it's not racist for white children to be excluded from Jazz-funded college scholarships
- Controversial sex ed bill divides Arizona, as governor weighs putting brakes on 'gender identity' and sexual orientation classes
- 'Fear really drives numbers': CNN director calls Covid-19 'GANGBUSTERS WITH RATINGS,' latest undercover video reveals - UPDATE: Brian Stelter refuses comment
- Social media again silences The Post for accurately reporting the news
- 'It's lockdown what done it': Is Boris lauding lockdowns because he's planning another for October? Looks that way!
- Ancient DNA hints at complex social groupings in Neolithic Anatolia
- Ancient 'untouched and highly unusual' tomb discovered on Dingle Peninsula, Ireland
- New research reveals multipurpose nature of Australian boomerangs
- Best of the Web: Extreme weather - such as drought and floods - signals looming wars, warns medieval Korean manuscript
- Sexual division of labor in Europe evident at advent of farming
- Gagarin's history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space
- Best of the Web: Leninthink
- Life And Fate: Coming to a country near you?
- Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for US
- Egyptian archaeologists reveals details of 'lost golden city of Luxor'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do Not Watch, Comrade! 'The Lives of Others' Is Thought Crime
- Bronze Age slab found in France is 'oldest 3D map in Europe'
- The harmony between Tianxia and Westphalia
- A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy's Battle Against the Leviathan
- 100 years later, the Scientific American reversal on CO2
- Papers reveal US-backed Brazil's role in installing and supporting Pinochet in Chile
- Rock shelter in Kalahari Desert show early humans as innovative as their coastal neighbours
- 6,000 year old salt hub reveals extraction was happening in Britain 2,000 years earlier than first thought
- 3,000-year-old mural of knife-wielding spider god discovered in Peru
- Ancient international trading routes between Exeter and Europe revealed in new study
- Unlikely Twitter war: Steak-umm vs. Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Human cells grown in monkey embryos reignite ethics debate
- Solar cycle 25 arriving ahead of schedule
- Mother Nature's on top of climate change: Polar bears are mating with grizzlies to produce 'Pizzly Bears'
- New Nova in Scorpius
- A small asteroid just gave Earth and some satellites a very close pass
- Ancient impactor that created the Moon may still be inside Earth
- Researchers want to talk to spiders
- NASA releases stunningly enhanced image of Mars
- Billions of Cicadas to invade District of Columbia after 17 years underground
- Living fossil discovered below Earth's surface say researchers
- Male animal brains show a chaotic aging process compared to females
- Current climate model simulations are overestimating future sea-level rise
- The chances of powerful geomagnetic storms may have just doubled
- The Cambrian Explosion has just gone nuclear
- Watch a monkey equipped with Elon Musk's Neuralink device play Pong with its brain
- Powerful algorithms can 'predict' the biological language of cancer and Alzheimer's
- Study finds over 5,000 tons of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year
- First results from Fermilab's Muon g-2 experiment strengthen evidence of new physics
- New Comet C/2019 U5 (PANSTARRS)
- Russian capital breaks 140-year-old record during surge of summerlike warmth
- 'Ridiculously Heavy': Spring snow breaks branches, causes power outages in Denver, Colorado
- Lightning strikes kill 4 in 24 hours across Nepal
- Thousands hit by flash floods in Bolivar, Colombia
- Brrrrr! - Storks in Europe nesting in the snow
- Owner attacked by pit bull dies of injuries in Thailand
- Tahoe ski resorts receive up to a foot of April snowfall
- Spectacular cloud formation observed over Mansalay, Philippines
- Biggest rockfall in 60 years at UK's Jurassic Coast, more falls expected
- Winter strikes back with more April snow in Hungary
- Hawaii: 34 earthquakes rattle world's largest active volcano, raising fears of eruption
- Several cars fall into sinkhole in St. Petersburg, Russia
- Cold weather causes unusual red algae bloom in Mexican lagoon
- 17 people die as flood from heavy rainfall sweeps bus into culvert in Onitsha, Nigeria
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Meteor fireball over Sevilla and Cádiz, Spain (4 April)
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Spectacular meteor fireball in Belem, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Pittsburgh
- Space rock reportedly hits Cuba, lights up night sky, causes explosions
- Bright meteor fireball over Spain (March 17)
- Large meteor fireball turns night into day over Indonesia
- Very bright bolide over Minas Gerais, Brazil on March 11
- Meteor fireball streaks over Rome, Italy
- FDA to extend Emergency Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine to adolescents without advice from Advisory Committee
- 18 reasons I won't be getting a Covid Vaccine
- Psychedelic experience may not be required for psilocybin's antidepressant-like benefits
- Oxygen therapy and saturation levels
- Booster shots may be needed within 12 months, US officials say
- CDC says the 3,005 recorded deaths following COVID-19 experimental "vaccines" total MORE than vaccine deaths for last 13+ years
- New gene discovered that could revolutionize heart attack treatment
- Cloth masks lower oxygen intake, limit performance - British Journal of Sports Medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Papers Please! Vaccine Passports and the Death of Human Liberty
- U.K. variant isn't linked to more severe disease or death, study finds
- More blood clots: US govt pauses rollout of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Three Things Most People Don't Know About Physician-assisted Death
- Israel COVID-19 study finds South Africa variant able to 'break through' Pfizer vaccine
- DARPA working on COVID vaccine - Implantable microchip to detect virus
- Masks are a ticking time bomb
- New analysis finds UK in grip of mental health crisis, with children worst affected
- European regulators are watching J&J's vaccine for unusual blood clots
- Best of the Web: Sunlight and Vitamin D: They're not the same thing
- Lancet: COVID-19 infection and subsequent mental health and neurological conditions revealed in largest study to date
- Best of the Web: Do doctors have to have the Covid-19 vaccine?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Best of the Web: On the psychology of the conspiracy denier
- Better way to measure consciousness found by researchers
- Research shows that BSers are more likely to fall for BS
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
- 15-year-old boys' soccer team demands equal pay for beating US women's team
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
Quote of the Day
To penetrate and dissipate these clouds of darkness, the general mind must be strengthened by education.
See also: