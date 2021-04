© Alamy; Getty Images



Hank Azaria is doing the work.In an interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast "Armchair Expert," the 56-year-old actor revealed that he's on a major guilt trip over his longtime role as Kwik-E-Mart shopkeeper Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on "The Simpsons."Azaria, who no longer voices the controversial character , says he's taking some unconventional steps to find out why his portrayal was offensive toward the Indian community."I was speaking at my son's school, I was talking to the Indian kids there because I wanted to get their input," Azaria told Shepard during Monday's podcast."With tears in his eyes," according to Azaria, the teen asked him to pass the message on to his Hollywood colleagues."Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize," he said. "And sometimes I do."On Twitter, Kondabou, 38, wrote, "@HankAzaria is a kind & thoughtful person that proves that people are not simply 'products of their time,' but have the ability to learn & grow.""Nothing. But. Respect," Kondabolu concluded.As for how the show plans to handle Apu's character going forward, Groening added, "We've got plans for Apu, but we have to see if we can make the stories work ... We're working on something kind of ambitious. That's all I can say."