A lightning strike killed 68 goats in Arcos de Valdevez yesterday.Shepherd Dário Lima has described how he was 'less than 100 metres away' sheltering by a rock (and talking on his mobile phone) when there were two massively loud thunder-claps.When he rounded the rock, he was met with the horrific sight of 68 dead animals all in a line.The strike caused a fire 500 metres further away, but as Mr Lima explained, the goats weren't burnt. He thinks they 'exploded inside'. "I have worked in these hills for over 40 years; this is my profession; I live from this and never have I seen anything like it", he told reporters, badly shaken.