On April 16, 2014, Vice President Biden met with his son's business partner, Devon Archer, at the White House. Five days later, Vice President Biden visited Ukraine, and he soon after was described in the press as the "public face of the administration's handling of Ukraine." The day after his visit, on April 22, Archer joined the board of Burisma. Six days later, on April 28, British officials seized $23 million from the London bank accounts of Burisma's owner, Mykola Zlochevsky. Fourteen days later, on May 12, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma, and over the course of the next several years, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board.

About the Author:

Mike McCormick is a former White House stenographer and the author of Fifteen Years A Deplorable: A White House Memoir, as well as Joe Biden Unauthorized. Mike lives with his wife and children in the Washington D.C., metro area.

In a previously unreported email reviewed by The National Pulse,- who is addressed by his given name, Robert -Prior to today, it was known that Devon Archer had attended the meeting in the West Wing, and corporate media outlets excused the matter as an "art project" discussion. Today, that version of events ends.from energy company Burisma, an industry in which they had zero experience.Hunter Biden recently admitted the previously dismissed "hard drive from hell" actually "could" be his. The line item of the e-mail, itself dated April 15th 2014, reads: "1115AM- Meet Devon and Luke @ Peet's Coffee and head to WH (Jamie Lyons is ####### if anything comes up)."Lyons, at the time, was an assistant to Joe Biden's chief of staffinto the visit of the two soon-to-be Burisma board members.Significantly, this April 16th meeting occurred only five days before Joe Biden took his second vice presidential trip to Ukraineincluding energy security, some of which directly benefitted the company - Burisma - which would simultaneously start fattening his son's wallet.Obama White House Visitor Logs dated April 16th 2014 and reviewed by The National Pulse confirm Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer and his son Luke Archer were, indeed, admitted to the West Wing at 1130AM to meet the Vice President.Hunter Biden would have been able to access the White House without having a visitor's appointment, so his name would not appear in the visitor logs. To this date, it is unclear if he was a part of the meeting.and it potentially refutes Joe Biden's assertion that he knew nothing of Hunter's business in Ukraine. If anything, this looks more like a planning meeting for the three.Department of Treasury records indicatewhich Biden had bragged about on several occasions.Archer has since been convicted of securities fraud, which he perpetrated against the Oglala Sioux tribe at the same time of his West Wing meeting with Biden.The e-mail is also the first documented meeting to date, within the White House itself, between Joe Biden and the Burisma Boys, Hunter and Devon.if Vice President Biden was, indeed, using his office to promote their business opportunities.by Senate Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee in their report on Hunter Biden's shady dealings in Ukraine, Russia, and China.The report read The corporate media, however, has refused to acknowledge that this meeting could indicate a corrupt Joe Biden using his office to enrich his family in the final years of the Obama-Biden administration. The most egregious example is perhaps Adam Entous, a reporter with the New Yorker, who had extensive contact with Hunter Biden and Devon Archer for a previous article.In a September 23, 2020 tweet, no longer available,From the looks of it, they supplied him with a brief video that advanced their narrative. Entous, of course, mindlessly amplified it.With this newfound evidence of Hunter's presence for what he published was an "art project" discussion , maybe Entous can admit he was manipulated by the Bidens into covering for them.