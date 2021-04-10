Health & Wellness
European regulators are watching J&J's vaccine for unusual blood clots
Allison DeAngelis
Business Insider
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 16:39 UTC
Business Insider
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 16:39 UTC
European regulators are investigating whether Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine caused unusual blood clotting after four cases were reported in vaccine recipients, including one fatality.
The European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee disclosed Friday that they are reviewing the vaccine after three people who received J&J's vaccine in the US and another who was involved in a clinical trial developed blood clots. It's currently not clear if the vaccine caused these clots.
J&J said that it was working closely with experts and regulators to assess data coming in, but that so far, they have found a small number of very rare side effects.
The investigation comes as European states prepare to add the vaccine to their roster of COVID-19 shots. J&J's vaccine was recommended for authorization by the EMA on March 11, but has not yet been distributed.
Approximately 4.9 million doses of J&J's vaccine have been administered in the US, according to the CDC.
It's not the first time the link between vaccines and blood clots has been investigated
The EMA has been closely watching reports of blood clots linked to another vaccine: AstraZeneca's two-dose immunization.
The agency stated Wednesday that blood clots can be a "very rare" side effect of AstraZeneca's shot in people with low blood platelet levels. Approximately 169 cases of blood clots in the brain and 53 cases of blood clots in the spleen had been reported as of April 4, according to the EMA.
Cases of blood clots have also reported in patients who had received Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines, a J&J spokesperson said in a statement.
Issues have been popping up as J&J's shot has rolled out in the US.
One of the factories that produces both drug companies' vaccines is in hot water after it was reported by the New York Times that 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine had been cross-contaminated with AstraZeneca's vaccine at a U.S. factory run by Emergent BioSolutions. None of those shots were distributed to the public.
Officials in Colorado and North Carolina stopped giving out J&J's vaccine this week after two dozen people experienced minor adverse reactions like nausea and dizziness.
J&J's stock traded down about 1% on Friday morning.
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
- 15-year-old boys' soccer team demands equal pay for beating US women's team
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
Comment: It's interesting that any bad press coming out about the Covid vaccines is focusing specifically on the non-mRNA varieties. We know there are potentially problems with the Pfizer vaccine given what is happening in Israel, but this not receiving much press. It seems clear the PTB would like steer as many people as possible into getting the mRNA variety by publicizing the adverse reactions in the non-mRNA vaccines (keeping in mind there are undoubtedly adverse reactions in all vaccines), making them appear less safe. Wonder why?

The same appears to be happening to the AstraZeneca vaccine, also not an mRNA vaccine.
The same appears to be happening to the AstraZeneca vaccine, also not an mRNA vaccine. From RT: See also: