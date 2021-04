European regulators are watching J&J's vaccine for unusual blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of clots in people who received J&J's vaccine. The shot has not yet been given out in Europe.European regulators are investigating whether Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine caused unusual blood clotting after four cases were reported in vaccine recipients, including one fatality.J&J said that it was working closely with experts and regulators to assess data coming in, but that so far, they have found a small number of very rare side effects.The investigation comes as European states prepare to add the vaccine to their roster of COVID-19 shots. J&J's vaccine was recommended for authorization by the EMA on March 11, but has not yet been distributed.Approximately 4.9 million doses of J&J's vaccine have been administered in the US, according to the CDC. Issues have been popping up as J&J's shot has rolled out in the US.Officials in Colorado and North Carolina stopped giving out J&J's vaccine this week after two dozen people experienced minor adverse reactions like nausea and dizziness.J&J's stock traded down about 1% on Friday morning.