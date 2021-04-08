Centura Health, which helps run the community vaccination center at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, said in a statement posted to Twitter that 11 patients who received the vaccine experienced adverse reactions. Only two of the patients were taken to hospitals for further observation "out of an abundance of caution."
Centura Health said that the number of people who experienced adverse events equaled 0.62 percent of the over 1,700 people that were vaccinated at the site on Wednesday. The 640 patients who were unable to get vaccinated have been rescheduled to get vaccinated on April 11.
In a separate statement, state officials said:
"The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park should be concerned. Adverse reactions are typically immediate. Health care providers monitor patients for reactions after administering vaccines for at least 15 minutes after the injection (or for 30 minutes if the patient has a history of anaphylaxis) for this reason. This event is not impacting other vaccine providers."Nearly 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have been administered in Colorado since the beginning of March, officials said. Overall, over 1.9 million people in the state have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1,145,039 have been fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that nausea, fever, cills and tiredness are among the possible side effects that can occur after getting the vaccine. They usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine, and should go away within a few days.
Clinical trials have shown that the vaccine 66 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 overall, and 85 percent effective at preventing severe cases.
