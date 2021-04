© Shutterstock



A woman in England became pregnant while already pregnant, ultimately giving birth to rare twins conceived three weeks apart, according to recent news reports.Typically, when a woman becomes pregnant, her body kick-starts several biological processes aimed at preventing a concurrent pregnancy, including releasing hormones to stop ovulation. But in rare instances, a pregnant woman could continue to ovulate, or release an egg, and that egg could then be fertilized by sperm and implanted in the uterus, Live Science previously reported In this new case, the twins were conceived three weeks apart, according to Good Morning America . The mother, Rebecca Roberts, was 39 years old and became pregnant for the first time last yearAt 12 weeks gestation, doctors discovered a second baby in an ultrasound that had a three-week size difference from the first baby."My initial reaction was how had I missed the second twin," Dr. David Walker, an OB-GYN at Royal United Hospital in Bath, told Good Morning America. "And following this [I] was slightly relieved that it was not my mistake but a quite extraordinary pregnancy."The doctors diagnosed Roberts with superfetation and told her that the younger baby might not survive. When Roberts was 33 weeks pregnant, last September,"When we lay them down next to each other, it's like they instantly know — and they reach out and touch each other's faces, and it's just the most beautiful thing," Roberts told Good Morning America. "Twins have an amazing bond anyways, but the story between these two, when they're old enough to find out, they'll feel even more special.", according to the Live Science report.Still, the phenomenon is thought to be extremely rare, because