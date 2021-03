© CC0 Public Domain

More human twins are being born than ever before, according to the first comprehensive, global overview published today in Human Reproduction, one of the world's leading reproductive medicine journals.The study finds that(MAR), which includes not only IVF (in vitro fertilisation) techniques, but also simpler methods, such as ovarian stimulation and artificial insemination.However, the researchers think that we may have reached the peak in twinning rates, particularly in high income countries such as Europe and North America, because of increasing emphasis on the importance of trying to achieve singleton pregnancies. Whether this is also the case in lower income countries, such as Africa, is less certain and has important implications for the health of mothers and babies, and also healthcare resources.Professor Christiaan Monden, of the University of Oxford (UK), the first author of the study, said:This is important as twin deliveries are associated with higher death rates among babies and children and more complications for mothers and children during pregnancy, and during and after delivery."Prof Monden and his colleagues, Professor Gilles Pison of the French Museum of Natural History in Paris (France) and Professor Jeroen Smits of Radboud University (The Netherlands), collected information on twinning rates forThey foundProf Monden said:However, Europe, North America and the Oceanic countries are catching up rapidly.According to Prof Smits, the study has important implications, particularly in respect of the growth in twinning rates in low and middle income countries."Because infant mortality rates among twins have been going down, many more of the twins born in the second period of our study will grow up as twins compared to those born in the early 80s. However, more attention needs to be paid to the fate of twins in low and middle income countries. In sub-Saharan Africa in particular, many twins will lose their co-twin in their first year of life, some two to three hundred thousand each year according to our earlier research. While twinning rates in many rich Western countries are now getting close to those in sub-Saharan Africa, there is a huge difference in the survival chances."The researchers say that countries need to keep better data on twin births, particular lower income countries where deaths among twins is highest, as reliable statistics are lacking in many places. This is the main limitation of the study."Most data suggest we are at a peak in high income countries, especially Europe and North America. Africa will be one of the main drivers in the coming decades," said Prof Pison. "We might see a combination of lower overall fertility, older ages at birth and more medically assisted reproduction. The former would lead to lower twinning rates, the latter two to higher twinning rates. The net effect of these different drivers is uncertain. Due to their size, India and China will also play a major role. In both cases, medically assisted reproduction might increase twinning rates, while further declines in fertility are more likely in India than in China. Again, the net result is difficult to predict. Advances in IVF make it more likely than not that in the future we will see fewer twin births as a result of IVF."The researchers plan to update their results with data for the early 2020s to see whether twinning rates have indeed peaked and started to decrease in high income countries, and what will be the effect of the wider spread of MAR in low and middle income countries.