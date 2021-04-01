Earth Changes
Thundersnow at Denver International Airport captured on camera
Ashton Altieri
Denver.cbslocal.com
Wed, 31 Mar 2021 12:47 UTC
Thundersnow is simply a thunderstorm that occurs when it is just warm enough for a storm but still cold enough for the storm to produce snow instead instead of rain.
Alex Inscoe captured the weather event on video. It shows lightning during a snowstorm which brought half inch of snow to the airport between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
When I was CIA Director, we had entire training courses on how to lie, cheat and steal.
- Mike Pompeo
