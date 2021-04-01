An unusual thundersnow storm moved directly over Denver International Airport on Tuesday night. Thunderstorm is rare in most of the country but does happen with some regularity in Colorado, mainly in the early spring and late fall.Thundersnow is simply a thunderstorm that occurs when it is just warm enough for a storm but still cold enough for the storm to produce snow instead instead of rain.Alex Inscoe captured the weather event on video. It shows lightning during a snowstorm which brought half inch of snow to the airport between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.