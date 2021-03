A research team of international space scientists, led by Dr. Matthias van Ginneken from the University of Kent's School of Physical Sciences, has found new evidence of a low-altitude meteoritic touchdown event reaching the Antarctic ice sheet 430,000 years ago.on the summit of Walnumfjellet (WN) within the Sør Rondane Mountains, Queen Maud Land, East Antarctica,This type of explosion caused by a single-asteroid impact is described as intermediate, asThe chondritic bulk major, trace element chemistry and high nickel content of the debris demonstrate the extra-terrestrial nature of the recovered particles. Their unique oxygen isotopic signatures indicate that their interacted with oxygen derived from the Antarctic ice sheet during their formation in the impact plume.This research, published by Science Advances, guides an important discovery for. This is primarily due to the difficult in identifying and characterizing impact particles.The study, as it likely that similar touchdown events will produce similar particles. Such an event would be entirely destructive over a large area, corresponding to the area of interaction between the hot jet and the ground.Dr. van Ginneken said: "To complete Earth's asteroid impact record, we recommend that, such as rocky or shallow oceanic basements, as the Antarctic ice sheet only covers 9% of Earth's land surface. Our research may also prove useful for the identification of these events in deep sea sediment cores and, if plume expansion reaches landmasses, the sedimentary record."While touchdown events may not threaten human activity if occurring over Antarctica,."